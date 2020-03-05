Crosby Hop Farm Announces TopWire Hop Project

WOODBURN, Ore. — If you want to be surrounded by a lush field of Centennial hops, catch a glimpse of Mt. Hood and drink the best craft beer, there is only one place to go. Coming summer 2020, visit TopWire Hop Project for a one-of-a-kind beer garden experience. TopWire is situated on the beautiful estate of Crosby Hop Farm, an independent, fifth-generation hop grower, merchant and processor nestled in Oregon’s heralded Willamette Valley.

TopWire Hop Project is the only place you can find exclusive rotating craft beers, daily tours of Crosby Hop Farm operations and more. The tap list will feature collaborations brewed by Crosby Hops’ customers from around the world, including many of the most well regarded craft beers showcasing new, classic, and novel hop varieties from the farm.

The project is the culmination of Blake Crosby’s vision (Crosby Hops CEO, 5th generation), and is spearheaded by Jenna Steward, brand experience specialist. TopWire is an extension of Crosby Hop Farm, which works symbiotically with Crosby’s R&D and new variety development efforts. TopWire is positioned to be a key beer destination in the region and a valuable gathering place for the community near and far.

The beer garden is constructed out of a large shipping container with a modern, elegant architectural approach and an urban drinking aesthetic. The spacious outdoor area features a large patio where people of all ages and dogs on leash can gather and play.

Watch for additional details on TopWireHP.com and our social channels @topwirehp, coming soon.