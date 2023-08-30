Crooked Stave Announces Collaboration Release with Lawson’s Finest Liquids

Crooked Stave is excited to announce the release of Lupulin Gumbo, a Juicy IPA brewed in collaboration with Vermont-based brewery Lawson’s Finest Liquids. Named in tribute to Phish’s “Gumbo”, this limited release combines the brewing techniques of both breweries, highlighting the tropical, citrus flavors of the unique hop combination and resulting in a juicy, 7% ABV IPA hopped with Talus, Vista and HBC 630.

“We are so excited to debut this collaboration beer with Crooked Stave in Colorado! With intense floral notes and some stone fruit notes as well, Talus hops have a truly unique character that is unlike any other hop I’ve brewed with,” said Sean Lawson, founding brewer of Lawson’s Finest Liquids. “Blending Talus into the hop varieties that make up this Lupulin Gumbo is reminiscent of Phish seamlessly blending the diverse elements of rock, funk, and jazz into every set.“

Lawson’s Finest, the award-winning Vermont craft brewery with a commitment to quality and sustainability, is one of only 18 breweries in the U.S. to achieve B Corporation Certification and has donated more than $2 Million to nonprofits supporting healthy communities, sustainable recreation and environmental conservation since 2018 through its Social Impact Program.

“Our collaboration with Lawson’s Finest Liquids is a testament to our shared passion for brewing. We believe beer enthusiasts will appreciate the creativity and hops in this IPA,” said Danny Oberle, Director of Operations at Crooked Stave.

Lupulin Gumbo is available in 4-pack 16-ounce cans at the Crooked Stave Denver taproom and throughout the state of Colorado starting Aug. 30. For more information and events, please visit crookedstave.com.

About Crooked Stave

Founded in 2010, Crooked Stave is a modern, artisan brewery with a quality-driven focus. The brewery strives to blend science and art through creativity and following our passion. Located in Denver’s Sunnyside neighborhood, Crooked Stave is recognized throughout the world for complex and creative wild and sour, barrel-aged beers and a variety of traditional and innovative ales and lagers.

About Lawson’s Finest Liquids

Lawson’s Finest Liquids crafts and delivers the finest and freshest beer possible to delight fans and to cultivate healthy, vibrant communities through its Social Impact Program. The SIP has raised more than $2 Million for important causes since 2018. The brewery is a values-driven business with a commitment to excellence, authenticity, community, sustainability and fun. Founded by Sean and Karen Lawson, the company boasts a growing collection of award-winning beers brewed with passion and precision including the renowned Sunshine family of IPAs. Beginning as a home-based 1-barrel nanobrewery in 2008, Lawson’s Finest expanded production capacity in 2011 and 2014, growing to include distribution across nine states in the Northeast. In 2018, Lawson’s Finest opened its popular destination Brewery, Taproom and Retail Store in central Vermont’s Mad River Valley town of Waitsfield.

For More Information:

https://www.lawsonsfinest.com/