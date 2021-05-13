Crooked Hammock Brewery Releasing Carolina-Inspired Cackalackin’ Beer Later This Month

North Myrtle Beach, S.C. – Crooked Hammock Brewery will soon release a new beer inspired by the Carolina coast that highlights the indigenous peach flavors found throughout the south and especially in South Carolina. In keeping with the celebration of the area contained in the flavors of this beer, the brewery partnered with local artist Cathy Collins to create accompanying artwork that expresses the beauty and spirit of exploring the Myrtle Beach area.

Cackalackin’, an easy-drinking American Peach Wheat, embodies the “Hammock State Of Mind” feelings of escapism and adventure with an initial explosion of peach giving way to a sweet, pillowy finish. Cackalackin’ will be released on Saturday, May 29, at 11 a.m. at the North Myrtle Beach Crooked Hammock location. The beer will be available on draft and in 16oz to-go 4packs throughout the summer.

“In planning for our North Myrtle Beach summer seasonal, we decided that we wanted to highlight the indigenous peach flavors found in the south while collaborating with a local artist who could help us artistically portray “Cackalackin,” simply defined as a verb for getting out there and enjoying the beauty of the Grand Strand, on the can,” said Tom Little, Crooked Hammock Beer Brand Manager. “After meeting with Cathy and learning about the depth of her roots along the Carolina coast, she was the clear and obvious choice.”

Cathy Collins worked with Crooked Hammock to create a design that embodies the spirit of the Grand Strand with inspiration from the colors and landscapes tucked away in the corners of the area. She has lived in the Myrtle Beach area for around 40 years and has more than 20 years of experience as a mural artist and painter, with residential and commercial projects throughout the southeast.

Cathy grew up on the area’s rivers, creeks and marshes, exploring by foot and by boat while clamming and catching fish and oysters. Her idea for the Cackalackin’-inspired artwork came from time spent on the area’s waterways enjoying the vivid combination of colors in the sunrises and sunsets. The peach colors scattered throughout the sky and reflecting off of the blue water in her piece both capture the blush of those sunrises and sunsets as well as nod to the beer’s peach flavors.

Cathy’s Cackalackin’ artwork will not only be featured on the beer can, but is also displayed in a mural in the bathroom hallway at the North Myrtle Beach location.

About Crooked Hammock Brewery

Crooked Hammock Brewery opened its doors for its first location in Lewes, Delaware in October of 2015. After four short years, it extended its reach just north of the original location with a 4,000 square foot space opening in Middletown, Delaware in fall 2019. In March of 2021, Crooked Hammock opened a third location in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Crooked Hammock is a craft brewery, restaurant and backyard beer garden that creates an easy-going, approachable environment. The craft beer lineup boasts light and perfectly crushable beers to lie in a hammock with and pairs nicely with the classic backyard cookout inspired menus. Its mission is to provide a place for all ages, incomes, and interests to experience and enjoy the hammock state of mind. Both locations include a backyard beer garden with activities for all ages, with hammocks, corn hole, ping pong, playgrounds, bocce, and more.

About La Vida Hospitality

La Vida Hospitality is a hospitality and entertainment management company based out of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. La Vida is a leader in creating lifestyle-focused hospitality brands that create emotional bonds with its team, guests and surrounding communities. The brands it develops embrace the mentality of taking a break, enjoying the ride, and always making memories along the way.

http://crookedhammockbrewery.com