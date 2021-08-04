Creature Comforts Earns B Corporation Certification

ATHENS, Georgia – Following its seventh anniversary, Creature Comforts Brewing Co. announced it has earned official B Corporation (B Corp) certification making it the 16th brewery in the country to achieve the certification. The Athens-based brewery joins a growing group of over 4,000 for-profit companies committed to being a force for good by using the power of businesses to build a more inclusive and sustainable economy. These companies span over 150 industries in 74 countries and meet the highest verified standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.

“This is a truly monumental moment in our young history at Creature Comforts,” said CEO Chris Herron. “From the beginning, we have desired to build a better brewery, but until we found the B Corp framework, it was hard to define what that meant and how to track our progress. We are incredibly proud to take a moment to reflect, celebrate, and honor all of the hard work already done by our team to achieve this challenging certification, while also recognizing and committing to all the purposeful work still ahead.”

B Corp certification is the only third-party evaluation that measures a company’s entire social and environmental performance. The B Impact Assessment evaluates how the business model and operations impact the company’s employees, community, customers, and the planet. There are 200 available points in this assessment, and a company needs at least 80 for certification. The B Corp certification commits the company to consider long-term stakeholder impact by incorporating it into its legal structure.

“We’ve always been deeply committed to the wellbeing of our employees, our communities, and our planet,” said Senior Director of Strategic Impact Matt Stevens. “But once we evaluated the rigorous standards of B Corp certification, we knew we had discovered the right benchmark for our company. The process itself – and the supportive B Corp community – not only helps to set these standards, but it guides companies toward continuous improvement. We at Creature Comforts talk about our values of Making It Better and Leaving a Legacy, and B Corp certification will help ensure that both remain top of mind.”

The B Corp certification’s self-imposed guidelines will ensure that Creature Comforts measures its success with even greater transparency and accountability. The rigor of B Corp standards will also continually challenge the brewery to uphold its values which drive the brewery to continuously look for opportunities to improve for the well-being of its employees and the communities it serves. Creature Comforts plans to improve its certification score in the future and continue to invest in employees, community, customers, and the planet.

ABOUT CREATURE COMFORTS BREWING COMPANY

Since opening its doors in April 2014, Creature Comforts has aspired to foster human connection and help people navigate the beautiful, complex world of craft beer. The brewery has made an imprint in the craft beer community for its award-winning year-round and limited release beers, as well as for its commitment to local communities through its Get Comfortable programs. The company will be opening a brewery and taproom in Los Angeles in 2021.

ABOUT B CORPORATIONS

Certified B Corporations are for-profit companies that use the power of business to build a more inclusive and sustainable economy. They meet the highest verified standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. To date, there are almost 4,000 B Corps in 150 industries and 74 countries around the world.

For More Information:

https://creaturecomfortsbeer.com