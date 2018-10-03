Creature Comforts Brewing to Release River Ridge Black

ATHENS, GA – Creature Comforts Brewing Company is set to release its next limited offering from its wood cellar, River Ridge Black, this Fall. The beer will be available in 750-mL bottles from the brewery’s tasting room October 13.

River Ridge Black is a fruited dark ale that aged in French oak for over a year with Creature Comforts’ house-mixed culture of yeast and bacteria. The beer then conditioned on top of organic black raspberries with black currants. River Ridge Black was bottle conditioned and has an ABV of 8-percent.

The limited release serves as a part of Creature Comforts’ Locally Grown Series as the brewery sourced the black raspberries used in the beer from a southeastern farm, River Ridge Organics. Creature Comforts uses its Locally Grown Series to showcase local ingredients.

“The team at River Ridge grow a special berry and we’re excited to be able to use their organic fruit in our beer,” said Wood Cellar and Specialty Brand Manager Blake Tyers. “All of the fruits we use in the specialty program are from small family farms. We truly believe you can taste the attention to detail and love that comes from a family in their berries.”

Creature Comforts staff member Melissa Merrill created the artwork used on the label. Merrill painted the original artwork with a medium derived from the beer, wheatgrass, and coffee.

River Ridge Black will be available from Creature Comforts’ tasting room on October 13. To learn more about Creature Comforts Brewing Company, visit www.creaturecomfortsbeer.com.

ABOUT CREATURE COMFORTS BREWING COMPANY:

Creature Comforts is an Athens, Georgia based brewery offering finely balanced artisanal beers. Since opening its doors in April 2014, Creature Comforts has made an imprint in the craft beer community with its award-winning, year-round and special release beers. To learn more about Creature Comforts, contact Emily@ccbeerco.com or visit us online at www.creaturecomfortsbeer.com.