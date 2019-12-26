Creature Comforts Announces 2019 Get Artistic Beneficiaries

In concert with Creature Comforts Brewing Company’s commitment to both its community and to helping others pursue their passion, the brewery launched Get Artistic in June 2018 to invest in the local arts community. Through this initiative, Creature Comforts aims to contribute to the growth and wellbeing of Athens’ creative community. Closing the program’s second season, the brewery announced it would donate $18,300 in local grants at the Get Artistic Wrap-Up Reception on December 11.

The funds will be distributed among six grant recipients representing diverse components of the local arts scene. The 2019 recipients from the nonprofit sector include the Athens Area Arts Council, the Athens Symphony Orchestra, and Canopy Studios. Additionally, the program awarded grants to independent artists, Abigail West and Broderick Flanigan, as well as the DIY exhibition space tinyATH Gallery.

“In addition to generating more grant funding for the brilliant creative work in the community in 2019, we funded opportunities for dozens of local artists to continue their work and showcase it at our downtown Athens tasting room, from exhibitions of original artwork to poetry readings and beyond,” said Madeline Bates, Get Artistic Program Lead. “We are thrilled to be able to help artists connect with one another, with members of the community, and with the invaluable local arts resources that make our city a better place to live.”

The mission of Get Artistic is to leverage the brewery’s business to remove obstacles for artists working in Athens. Specifically, the program aims to serve artists by offering the following avenues of support: 1) leveraging the Get Artistic Lead to curate on-site exhibitions, performances, and other arts enrichment for the community; 2) grantmaking to support nonprofit and government arts programming as well as artists’ professional development; and 3) sponsoring events and programs in the community that actively seek to remove barriers for artists.

The brewery generated the funds primarily through the release of its Get Artistic beer and merchandise. Inspired by white wine, the quintessential drink of gallery receptions everywhere, the 2019 Get Artistic beer is a pale ale at 5.5-percent ABV hopped with Nelson Sauvin and Hallertau Blanc hops, which present notes of white wine grapes.

To learn more about Get Artistic, visit www.GetCurious.com. For more information on Creature Comforts Brewing Company, visit www.CreatureComfortsBeer.com.