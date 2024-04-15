Craftwell Cocktails RTD Cocktails Now Available in New Jersey

CORVALLIS, Ore.— 2 Towns Ciderhouse announces distribution in the state of New Jersey through their partnership with Kohler and Peerless Distributors. Craftwell Cocktails will be hitting stores immediately across Northern New Jersey just in time to enjoy in the warm weather of Spring.

Launched in March of 2022, by 2 Towns Ciderhouse, Craftwell Cocktails are a line of premium cocktails that have quickly grown to become the #1 ready-to-drink canned cocktail in the state of Oregon. Prioritizing taste above all else, the ready-to-drink Craftwell Cocktails blend real fruit ingredients with innovative techniques to create cocktails that transcend expectations.

Retailers and consumers will now have access to a robust lineup of award-winning canned cocktails, including Grapefruit Paloma, Pineapple Margarita, and Peach Mojito. Packaged in ready-to-drink cans that are easily portable, Craftwell allows consumers to create a unique cocktail moment just about anywhere. Each cocktail delivers a bold 10.5 percent ABV and is available in 4-packs of 12oz cans at retail stores, bars, and restaurants.

Additionally, Kohler is delighted to bring the Craftwell Cocktails® premium Top Shelf line to the Garden State with Classic Cosmo, Chocolate Espresso Martini and the Signature Margarita. Each of these top shelf offerings come in 375ml bottles offering a bold 20.5% ABV.

Nels Jewell-Larsen, co-owner and vice president of 2 Towns Ciderhouse shares his enthusiasm. “We’re thrilled to bring the award-winning taste of the Pacific Northwest’s craft cocktail scene to the vibrant communities of New Jersey. With its rich culinary heritage and discerning palates, New Jersey is the perfect canvas for our award-winning craft cocktails.”

Frank Politano, Vice President Sales and Marketing, at Kohler explains,“ In a very crowded and redundant RTD space Craftwell provides our retailers and consumers a niche alternative. We have excellent liquid and a unique proposition that our salespeople and retailers have immediately embraced. The Craftwell team has been extremely supportive with valuable selling resources. A very welcome addition to our diverse portfolio.”

Liane Cleary, Business Development Manager at Peerless Beverage Company shares, “We are pleased to announce our partnership with Craftwell Cocktails, bringing their innovative, award-winning RTD cocktails to the Garden State. This partnership brings the flavors of the Pacific Northwest to our portfolio, reflecting our commitment to delivering a distinctive experience to our customers.”

About Craftwell

Embodying the spirit of the Pacific Northwest, Craftwell ready-to-drink cocktails are crafted with the same care and expertise that made the 2 Towns Ciderhouse team leaders in using real fruit to create award-winning ciders. Craftwell encourages consumers to live life with flavor and to create their own cocktail moments with easily portable canned deliciousness. Real, fresh fruit produces real, fresh flavors: Pineapple Margarita, Grapefruit Paloma, Blueberry Cosmo, and Strawberry Margarita.

About Kohler Distributing Company

Kohler Distributing Company, headquartered in Hawthorne, New Jersey, servicing the Northeast New Jersey territory of Bergen, Passaic, Sussex, Morris, Union, Essex and Hudson counties . Kohler Distributing Company is a second generation family business owned by Gary and Scott Graham that has steadily grown to a 7.5 million case, 300-employee, 70-truck operation that currently maintains over a 60 share of market in its core NJ territory. Kohler works in partnership with over 50 suppliers to sell merchandise and deliver more than 400 brands and over 2000 SKUs. Kohler’s primary suppliers are MolsonCoors, Constellation, Heineken USA, Boston Beer Company, Yuengling Brewing Company, Mark Anthony Brands , Sierra Nevada, New Belgium, Montauk as well as numerous craft, RTD’s, spirits and wine.

About Peerless Beverage Company

Peerless Beverage Company, a family-owned business since 1933, is heading into its eighty-fourth year, led by third-generation Scott Beim and Chuck Salzman. The company is housed in a 250,000-square-foot state-of-the-art warehouse space, selling more than 8 million cases a year of the beer market’s biggest brands. Located in Union County, Peerless services Essex, Union, Hudson, Passaic, Bergen, Sussex, and Morris (South of Route 46) Counties, ranking it one of the largest beer distribution centers in the state. Along with its cutting-edge technology, insight, and innovation, Peerless provides the best-quality products and service.

For More Information:

https://2townsciderhouse.com/2024/04/09/craftwell-cocktails-partners-with-kohler-and-peerless-to-deliver-award-winning-rtd-cocktails-to-new-jersey/