CraftHaus Partners with Psycho Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS – Local favorite CraftHaus Brewery is proudly releasing an exclusive, limited edition brew in collaboration with Psycho Entertainment for the second year. Psycho, a crushable Helles Lager, will be available as limited draft at both CraftHaus taprooms and on tap as well as in 16 ounce cans throughout all the Psycho Las Vegas events property wide at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino August 19-23, 2021.

Psycho Entertainment, the masterminds behind Las Vegas’ three day, multi-stage music fest Psycho Las Vegas, will kick the party off with Psycho Swim on Thursday at the Mandalay Bay Pool, then continue rocking through the festival headlined by Danzig and over sixty other heavy rock bands, and end with their inaugural Psycho Classic Golf Tournament at Bali Hai Golf Club. Psycho, Helles Lager will be showcased at all the events.

“We are happy to offer an unforgettable experience after having to postpone last year’s festival with a true Vegas creation,” said Even Hagen, Psycho Entertainment. “Our collaboration beer was so successful, we had to take it to the next level this year!”

Psycho, Helles Lager is a full-bodied brew, crafted for smooth drinkability and maximum refreshment, with echoes of spicy German Noble hops balanced by a touch of sweetness. Psycho will be available on tap at CraftHaus Brewery’s taprooms.

“Our partnership with Psycho Las Vegas is just the beginning for Psycho as a lifestyle brand,” says CraftHaus Brewery owner Wyndee Forrest. “We are honored to be representing great craft beer from Las Vegas at such an iconic metal fest.”

About CraftHaus Brewery

Established in 2014, CraftHaus Brewery is passionate about building a community around quality driven beers. Owners, Wyndee and Dave Forrest successfully changed licensing for the city of Henderson and Las Vegas to more craft friendly licenses. In 2019, they opened a second taproom CraftHaus Arts District. Named Favorite Local Brewery, Reader’s Choice, Las Vegas Weekly 2018; winner, Top 100 Businesses Coast to Coast, Yelp!; Nevada’s Greenest Brewery 2018; Best Family-Owned Business, Nevada Entrepreneur Magazine 2016; and “Best of” 2015, 2016 and 2017, Las Vegas Weekly.

