CraftHaus Partners with Brewing Funds the Cure

LAS VEGAS – Local favorite, CraftHaus Brewery is proud to announce a partnership with Brewing Funds the Cure! As the only brewery in the state of Nevada, CraftHaus will release Rising Hope Hazy IPA on Friday, October 8 at both the Henderson and Arts District locations.

“The craft beer industry has always been built on a foundation of philanthropy,” said Wyndee Forrest, CraftHaus Brewery owner. “This is our way of helping such a worthy cause.”

The Brewing Funds the Cure initiative allows the passion and creativity from the brewing industry nationwide to help fund critical research in collaboration with the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. The signature program for Brewing Funds the Cure is the annual release of Rising Hope. Now in its third year, the goal of the program is to have one brewery in each state produce the iconic “Rising Hope” IPA. In the first two years of the release of Rising Hope, craft brewing partners across the country have raised over $325,000 for pediatric cancer research!

Brew masters from Cigar City Brewing and Florida Avenue Brewing have designed a new recipe each year and Country Malt Group, Yakima Chief Hops, and Amoretti Fruit Puree partners provide free ingredients to each of the Rising Hope breweries. In addition, Blue Label Packaging Co has donated labels for canning and Taphandles are providing signature tap handles for all breweries. The signature IPA is being released through October, and 100% of the proceeds will benefit the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

Why is this important?

Cancer is the #1 cause of deathby disease among children

43 children per dayare expected to be diagnosed with cancer

Only 4%of the billions of dollars that are spent annually on cancer research and treatments are directed towards treating childhood cancer

More than 95% of those who survive childhood cancer will have a significant health related issueby the time they are 45 as a result of being treated with drugs designed for adults.

How to Get Involved with Brewing Funds TheCure

Join/Donate: Organizations can join Brewing Funds the Cure by going to the NPCF’s Brewing Funds the Cure website.

Individuals can also donate to the cause through Venmo: @pediatriccancer (under businesses). Type in Rising Hope in the “What is it for” section.

Get Social: Follow @brewingfundsthecureon Instagram! Tag us, message us, and use #brewingfundsthecure to get involved and help promote BFTC!

About the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation:

The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation is a non-profit organization based in Tampa, FL. Founded in 1991 we have raised upwards of $30 million and partner with 30 hospitals nationwide. 87 cents of every dollar raised funds research and new medical trials in order to find less toxic, more therapeutic solutions for childhood cancer. We are proud of our dedication to fiscal responsibility, receiving the highest rating 9 years in a row from Charity Navigator, putting us in the top 3% of all charities nationwide.

About CraftHaus Brewery

Established in 2014, CraftHaus Brewery is passionate about building a community around quality driven beers. Owners, Wyndee and Dave Forrest successfully changed licensing for the city of Henderson and Las Vegas to more craft friendly licenses. In 2019, they opened a second taproom CraftHaus Arts District. Named Favorite Local Brewery, Reader’s Choice, Las Vegas Weekly 2018; winner, Top 100 Businesses Coast to Coast, Yelp!; Nevada’s Greenest Brewery 2018; Best Family-Owned Business, Nevada Entrepreneur Magazine 2016; and “Best of” 2015, 2016 and 2017, Las Vegas Weekly.

For More Information:

https://nationalpcf.org/programs/brewing-funds-the-cure/?sfw=pass1633364125