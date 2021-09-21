CraftHaus Celebrates Seven Years

LAS VEGAS – Let’s raise a beer to seven years! CraftHaus Brewery celebrates its seventh anniversary with a HausFest at their brewery on Saturday, September 25 from 6-10 p.m.

For one ticket price, guests can experience unlimited pours in the brewery’s outdoor space of new brews like: Sticky Yum – an Imperial Mango Rice Ale; Czech Crown – an Imperial Czech Pilsner, and Stratacaster – a Wet Hop IPA; as well as barrel-aged, fan favorites and guest beers! Food trucks will be available for purchase providing delicious options to pair with the stellar beer. General admission tickets are $40, while VIP tickets are $65 and include an extra hour in the brewer’s lounge, bites from tasty Soul Belly BBQ, and a 16 oz logo glass.

“We are beyond excited to host an in-person beer bash once again and see all of our loyal CraftHaus fans, as well meet some new ones,” said owner Wyndee Forrest. “To be brewing for seven years, despite the hardships of the pandemic, is definitely worth a celebration with our community.”

For more information and to buy HausFest tickets, please visit Eventbrite. CraftHaus Brewery is open Mon-Thurs 4-10 p.m., Fri-Sat noon-11 p.m., and Sunday 2-9 p.m. It is located at 7350 Eastgate Rd Suite 110, Henderson, NV 89011.

About CraftHaus Brewery

Established in 2014, CraftHaus Brewery is passionate about building a community around quality driven beers. Owners, Wyndee and Dave Forrest successfully changed licensing for the city of Henderson and Las Vegas to more craft friendly licenses. In 2019, they opened a second taproom CraftHaus Arts District. Named Favorite Local Brewery, Reader’s Choice, Las Vegas Weekly 2018; winner, Top 100 Businesses Coast to Coast, Yelp!; Nevada’s Greenest Brewery 2018; Best Family-Owned Business, Nevada Entrepreneur Magazine 2016; and “Best of” 2015, 2016 and 2017, Las Vegas Weekly.

For More Information:

https://www.crafthausbrewery.com/home