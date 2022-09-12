CraftHaus Brewery Celebrates Eight Years of Magic Beers on September 24

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – CraftHaus Brewery celebrates its eight years of magic beers at its annual brewery HausFest on Saturday, September 24 from 6-10 p.m.

will be available for purchase providing delicious options that pair perfectly with the beery goodness. A live DJ will keep the party going, while guests enjoy magical entertainment from roaming sleight of hand magician and astrologer. Melter Skelter and GBD – Frozen Beer Slushies; cider; Kombucha; fan favorites; guest beers; as well as a new barrel-aged anniversary blend. Food from Vegas Valley food trucks ChillHaus – a Red Velvet Double Oatmeal Stout; Cake Face – a Wet Hop IPA; STRATAcasterFor one ticket price, guests can experience unlimited pours of over 30 brews in the brewery’s outdoor space, including:

General admission tickets are $42, while VIP tickets are $70 and include an extra hour in the brewer’s lounge, eats from Half Bird, tastes from Deadwood Meadery, and a taster glass.

“We are so happy to host our annual beer bash for our loyal CraftHaus friends and new fans,” said owner Wyndee Forrest. “Bringing our community together in celebration of eight years of brewing our favorite beers is a fantastic way to kick off the Fall season together.”

Guests can also take home the ultimate HausFest bag with a 16oz four pack, including the two new beer releases, STRATAcaster and Cake Face.

For more information and to buy Magic 8 Ball Anniversary tickets, please visit Eventbrite HERE. 21+ event. CraftHaus Brewery is open Mon-Thurs 4-10 p.m., Fri-Sat noon-11 p.m., and Sunday 2-9 p.m. It is located at 7350 Eastgate Rd Suite 110, Henderson, NV 89011.

About CraftHaus Brewery

Established in 2014, CraftHaus Brewery is passionate about building a community around quality driven beers. Owners, Wyndee and Dave Forrest successfully changed licensing for the city of Henderson and Las Vegas to more craft friendly licenses. In 2019, they opened a second taproom CraftHaus Arts District. Wyndee Forrest currently serves as the president of the Nevada Craft Brewers Association. Named as having the 2021 Top 21 Beer Marketing Ideas, Craft Brewing News; 2021 Bronze Best Microbrewery, Las Vegas Review-Journal Best of Las Vegas; Favorite Local Brewery, Reader’s Choice, Las Vegas Weekly 2018; winner, Top 100 Businesses Coast to Coast, Yelp!; Nevada’s Greenest Brewery 2018; Best Family-Owned Business, Nevada Entrepreneur Magazine 2016; and “Best of” 2015, 2016 and 2017, Las Vegas Weekly.

For More Information:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hausfest-magic-8-ball-anniversary-beer-fest-tickets-392868990727