CraftHaus Brewery Celebrates 6-Year Anniversary on September 19 with Virtual Bash and Beer Tasting Kit

LAS VEGAS– Cheers to six years! CraftHaus Brewery celebrates its sixth anniversary with a virtual rockin’ party, music, food, and special brews starting at 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020.

The local rock trio, The Dirty Hooks, will perform throughout the two-hour party, hosted by X 107.5’s Dave and Mahoney. Owners Wyndee and Dave Forrest, as well as the CraftHaus brewers, will join in virtually between jams to chat more about the anniversary beer tasting kit. Available on EventBrite for $30, the kit comes with five beers, including three new releases: “All The Grapefruit” –anew fruited sour 16oz can; “Cuckoo” – a Munich Dunkel Lager 16oz can; the recently released, but extremely popular “Electro-Lite” – a low calorie IPA with electrolytes 12oz can; “HausFest” – anew cedar-plank-aged German fest beer 16oz can; and “Hop Shredder” – a new double West Coast IPA 16oz can.

A custom designed CraftHaus bandana, 16oz logo glass, sticker and collector’s anniversary button will also be included in the kit, while add-ons such as spent grain pretzels with whole grain mustard and beer cheese, and additional merchandise from their collection will also be available for purchase. Kits and add-ons may be picked up at both the Henderson and Arts District locations Mon-Thurs, September 14-17, 4-10 p.m., Friday, September 18, noon-11 p.m. and Saturday, September 19, noon-3 p.m.

“We are all missing beer festivals and concerts, this event will try to fill that void,” said owner Wyndee Forrest. “This is also an extra special celebration, as it’s a reminder of the real love and support we continue to receive from our community, despite the hard times our city has faced.”

In addition to the six-year anniversary bash, CraftHaus will also celebrate the newest addition to the brand – CraftHaus Arts District. Ringing in its first anniversary of pouring to the local community and tourists alike, CraftHaus Arts District will partner with soon-to-open neighbor Main St. Provisions to host an intimate three-course dinner and beer pairing on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Limited tickets are available on their websiteCraftHaus Brewery for $55.

CraftHaus Breweryand CraftHaus Arts District are open Mon-Thurs 4-10 p.m., Fri-Sat noon-11 p.m., and Sunday 2-9 p.m. No reservations required, taprooms’ seating is first come, first serve.

About CraftHaus Brewery

Established in 2014, CraftHaus Brewery is passionate about building a community around quality driven beers. Owners, Wyndee and Dave Forrest successfully changed licensing for the city of Henderson and Las Vegas to a more craft friendly license. Named Favorite Local Brewery, Reader’s Choice,Las Vegas Weekly 2018. Winner, Top 100 Businesses Coast to Coast, Yelp! Nevada’s Greenest Brewery 2018 and Best Family Owned Business,Nevada Entrepreneur Magazine 2016, Las Vegas Weekly, “Best of” 2015, 2016 and 2017. Their beer can be found in Clark County, Nevada including the Las Vegas Strip. For more information please visitcrafthausbrewery.com; like on Facebook@CraftHausBrewery; and follow Instagram@crafthaus and Twitter@crafthausbrew.