Craft+Carry Bottle Shop and Tap Room Opens Upper West Side Location

New York’s Premier Supplier of Craft Beers Celebrates Its West Side Opening With a Springtime-Exclusive IPA

NEW YORK — Craft+Carry, New York’s favorite bottle shop, tap room, and craft beer curator is proud to announce the opening of its sixth location, and first on the Upper West Side. In keeping with the brand’s attitude and aesthetic “for beer lovers, not snobs,” this location is perfectly positioned to offer an array of local, hyperlocal, and independent craft beers to a new west side audience.

Located on Amsterdam Avenue between 82nd and 83rd Street, the new west side location fuses an rustic, comfortable aesthetic—tin tiles, vintage fixtures, and reclaimed pine accents—with modern features like sealed-on-site crowlers, growler refills and a regularly rotating draft selection. An on-site vintage arcade game is free to enjoy while sampling new beers.

In celebration of the grand opening, Craft+Carry has partnered with Finback Brewery to launch a springtime-exclusive IPA, available only at Craft+Carry shops. Called Slice of Sunset, the 6.5% IPA is richly flavored with blood orange and guava, and dry hopped with Citra, Mosaic, and Simcoe hops for a smooth, refreshing finish. “We wanted to make a springtime IPA that you could really all day, especially outside. Because let’s be honest: we could all use a beer right now,” says Dieter Seelig, Owner of Craft+Carry. This marks the second brewery collaboration for the brand.

About Craft+Carry

Craft+Carry first opened its doors in downtown Brooklyn in 2017 and has grown steadily since, serving customers in Brooklyn via its DeKalb Market Hall location and in Manhattan via its five locations scattered around the borough. With Cicerone-certified staff across all locations, customers can expect satisfying personal recommendations. As of 2020, Craft+Carry also offers a craft beer delivery service with curated beer and cider available by packs or bottles. There’s never been more beer out there and Craft+Carry is here to help get it into New Yorkers’ hands.