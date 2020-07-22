Craft Brewery Executive Launches Online Order Management System for Small & Mid-Sized Breweries

An executive at DuClaw Brewing Company has developed software that streamlines the chaotic ordering process between distributors and suppliers. The platform is called BrewOptix and it officially launches this month.

“It’s no secret that the ordering process between distributors and their brewery suppliers is beyond disorganized,” said BrewOptix Founder and DuClaw Vice President Elizabeth Hanfman. “It’s predictably chaotic anytime orders are due: calls, texts, emails between various people in both companies. And while we’re grateful to have orders in any way they come, it became clear to us that we needed a solution to create efficiencies for everyone in the process.”

Hanfman has worked in the industry for 20 years, starting as a server in the brewpubs, and now running day-to-day business and sales operations of the mid-sized Maryland-based brewery as Vice President.

She and her business partner, Jay Grieves – who formerly ran IT for the DuClaw brewpubs – created the tech to solve the brewery’s problems, and after hearing such positive remarks from DuClaw’s dozens of distributor partners, spent the past year building it out to support the industry as a whole. In addition to ordering, BrewOptix also is an inventory management system, and effortlessly communicates product movement among stakeholders.

Following a 6-month beta testing period to get the tech working smoothly and with several satisfied brewery customers, the platform officially rolls out this month. BrewOptix is offering a complimentary month for breweries to give it a try at: www.brewoptix.com.

BrewOptix brings distributor to supplier ordering together to provide a single place for orders, sales and inventory management, helping you to save time and money in the process.

