Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma Hires New Executive Director

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma (CBAO) appointed Tabbi Burwell as their Executive Director, effective August 1, 2020. The association is one of 49 others nationwide that support their state craft breweries through fundraising, advocacy and governance, events and promotion of craft beer.

Prior to joining CBAO, Burwell spent the last six and a half years with the Oklahoma City Convention & Visitors Bureau where she was the Senior Manager for Destination Communications. In her time with the Bureau, Burwell worked with media outlets from across the globe, securing headlines in major print and online publications. Burwell has also served in other public relations capacities throughout Oklahoma City in her 15-year career.

“Tabbi’s background in marketing and tourism was appealing to our board when looking for the next Executive Director for our association,” says Board President, Patrick Lively. “Updating Oklahoma’s laws have been our organization’s priorities for the past three years and now we transition to elevating local craft beer for the benefit of our members. We’re looking to add more events for our brewers, generate more exposure for Oklahoma’s craft beer industry and work more closely with our members.  Her background in event management and tourism also allows us to accomplish those goals.”

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 3+4, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brew Talks Virtual - August 2020
Brew Talks Virtual - August 2020

Livestream ● August 27, 2020

Register Now
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.