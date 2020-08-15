Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma Hires New Executive Director

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma (CBAO) appointed Tabbi Burwell as their Executive Director, effective August 1, 2020. The association is one of 49 others nationwide that support their state craft breweries through fundraising, advocacy and governance, events and promotion of craft beer.

Prior to joining CBAO, Burwell spent the last six and a half years with the Oklahoma City Convention & Visitors Bureau where she was the Senior Manager for Destination Communications. In her time with the Bureau, Burwell worked with media outlets from across the globe, securing headlines in major print and online publications. Burwell has also served in other public relations capacities throughout Oklahoma City in her 15-year career.

“Tabbi’s background in marketing and tourism was appealing to our board when looking for the next Executive Director for our association,” says Board President, Patrick Lively. “Updating Oklahoma’s laws have been our organization’s priorities for the past three years and now we transition to elevating local craft beer for the benefit of our members. We’re looking to add more events for our brewers, generate more exposure for Oklahoma’s craft beer industry and work more closely with our members. Her background in event management and tourism also allows us to accomplish those goals.”