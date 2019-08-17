Craft Brew Alliance’s Appalachian Mountain Brewery Releases Raspise Berliner Weiss

BOONE, N.C. – Appalachian Mountain Brewery released the newest beer in their Sour Series: Raspise, a Berliner Weiss bursting with raspberry and mint flavors. Raspise is currently available on draft and in six packs of 12-ounce cans for a limited time across North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

The beer, at 5.3% ABV, is a vibrant refresher made with warm late-summer days and nights in mind. Raspise features a perfect balance of flavors – a wheat kettle sour offset by a slight sweetness from added raspberry purée and fresh, whole leaf spearmint, which grows thick as weeds in the High Country.

“Our sour program has really ramped up over the last several years and we are happy to see the Sour Series roll on with the second canned release, Raspise,” said AMB Brewmaster Nathan Kelischek. “Raspberry and mint flavors go so well together and we wanted to capture that by adding them to a Berliner Weiss.”

Raspise is the second beer in AMB’s Sour Series, which is new for 2019. The first beer in the series was Margarita Gose and next up will be Slice of Paradise in the fall. Slice of Paradise is a kettle sour inspired by a Southern pie, made with raspberries, graham crackers, and cinnamon, available in time for the holiday season.

About Appalachian Mountain Brewery

Nestled in the High Country of North Carolina, Appalachian Mountain Brewery (AMB) is dedicated to making seriously delicious craft beer, while focusing its business model on community, sustainability, and philanthropy. The brewery is deeply rooted in the Boone community and supports dozens of local non-profits each year through the We Can So You Can Foundation and its Pints for Non-Profits program at the taproom. AMB has earned numerous awards for its innovative craft beers and ciders, including its year-round Lager and Not an IPA (P.S. It’s an IPA), which won gold and silver, respectively, at the 2018 Great American Beer Festival, and Boone Creek Blonde Ale, which earned gold at the 2017 Great American Beer Festival. AMB’s core portfolio also includes Long Leaf IPA, Spoaty Oaty Pale Ale, and Porter, a gold medal winner at the Great International Beer and Cider Competition.