Craft Brew Alliance’s Appalachian Mountain Brewery Partners with Beech Mountain Brewing Company on IPA Draft Release

BOONE, N.C. – Appalachian Mountain Brewery (AMB) and Beech Mountain Resort, North Carolina’s premier destination for summer and winter sports, are kicking off a new partnership with collaboration beers, outdoor concerts, and a free ride up the mountain! The first collaboration beer, brewed with Beech Mountain Brewing Company, is Beech Bike IPA, a nod to the scenic trails that attract thousands of mountain bikers to Beech Mountain during the warm summer months.

As part of the new partnership, AMB will be a presenting sponsor at Beech Mountain’s 2019 Summer Concert Series, beginning on June 15 with the N.C.-based, Grammy Award-winning bluegrass band Steep Canyon Rangers, followed by the legendary New Orleans funk band Galactic on July 19, and the imitable jam band moe. on August 24.

Starting in July, mountain bikers can catch a free 45-minute shuttle ride to Beech Mountain from AMB every Sunday through the end of the summer season. The shuttle, which accommodates 10 riders and is equipped with a trailer to haul bikes, will begin departing the Boone brewery at 10:30 am. Rides are available on a first-come first-served basis.

“Beech Mountain is a leader in the Southeast when it comes to outdoor recreation and giving back to their community,” said AMB’s senior marketing manager Danny Wilcox. “We are honored to partner with them and bring people together over a shared love of the outdoors and great beer.”

Beech Bike IPA is a 6.5% ABV classic west coast-style IPA, brewed with Centennial, Bravo, and Citra hops. The beer offers a nice hop bite, tons of aroma, and a clean, light finish – perfect after a long ride. Beech Bike IPA will be pouring at all Beech Mountain bars, including at the outdoor summer concert series, all summer long. AMB and Beech Mountain Brewing are planning a second collaboration IPA in time for the winter sports season on the mountain.

About Appalachian Mountain Brewery

Nestled in the High Country of North Carolina, Appalachian Mountain Brewery is dedicated to making seriously delicious craft beer while focusing its business model on community, sustainability, and philanthropy. The brewery supports the We Can So You Can Foundation, a 501(c)3 started by former AMB CEO Sean Spiegelman, and also helps local nonprofits via their Pints for Non-Profits program within the taproom. These are integral parts of AMB’s commitment to empowering local organizations working to enrich the land, water, air, and people of the High Country. Appalachian Mountain Brewery has earned numerous awards for its innovative craft beers and ciders, including Not an IPA, which won a gold medal at the 2018 Great American Beer Festival, and Boone Creek Blonde Ale, which earned gold medals at the 2017 Great American Beer Festival Competition and 2015 U.S. Open Beer Championships. The brewery’s core portfolio also includes Long Leaf IPA, Spoaty Oaty Pale Ale, and Porter, a gold medal winner at the Great International Beer and Cider Competition.