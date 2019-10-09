Craft Brew Alliance to Expand Distribution of Appalachian Mountain Brewery’s Lager into South Carolina and Tennessee

BOONE, N.C. – Appalachian Mountain Brewery is rolling out the red carpet for its award-winning Lager.

Appalachian Mountain Brewery (AMB) announced the launch of Lager into South Carolina and Tennessee, in addition to the brewery’s home state of North Carolina. The beer is available now in 12-packs of 12-ounce cans in all-new packaging, featuring a clean gold-on-white design, and will be also available in 16-ounce cans later this year.

AMB’s Lager won a gold medal at last year’s Great American Beer Festival (GABF) in the hotly contested American-Style Lager or American-Style Malt Liquor category. Perfect for any season, the refreshing 4.2% ABV Lager is now part of the brewery’s year-round line-up.

“I love everything about today’s Lager announcement,” said AMB Brewmaster Nathan Kelischek. “We have always been really into this beer.Last year’s gold medal at GABF was great validation, and now we are excited to expand it into our wider distribution area. Plus, the cans and 12-pack package look awesome.”

Lager is one of three AMB beers that have won medals at GABF in recent years. The brewery’s Not an IPA (P.S. It’s an IPA) won a silver medal at last year’s GABF competition in the American-Style India Pale Ale category. And the brewery’s flagship, Boone Creek Blonde, a crisp blonde ale made with honey and orange zest that has been part of AMB’s core beer lineup since 2013, won agold medal at the 2017 GABF Awards in the Golden or Blonde Ale category.

All three of AMB’s GABF medal winners are currently available in cans and on draft in the South Atlantic area, and on tap, along with the brewery’s wide array of beer and cider, at its brewpub in Boone, N.C.

For more information on Appalachian MountainBrewery, please visit amb.beer or see what the brewery is up toon Facebook and Instagram.

About Appalachian Mountain Brewery

Nestled in the High Country of North Carolina, Appalachian Mountain Brewery (AMB) is dedicated to making seriously delicious craft beer, while focusing its business model on community, sustainability, and philanthropy. The brewery is deeply rooted in the Boone community and supports dozens of local non-profits each year through the We Can So You Can Foundation and its Pints for Non-Profits program at the taproom. AMB has earned numerous awards for its innovative craft beers and ciders, including its year-round Lager and Not an IPA (P.S. It’s an IPA), which won gold and silver, respectively, at the 2018 Great American Beer Festival, and Boone Creek Blonde Ale, which earned gold at the 2017 Great American BeerFestival. AMB’s core portfolio also includes Long Leaf IPA, Spoaty Oaty PaleAle, and Porter, a gold medal winner at the Great International Beer and CiderCompetition.