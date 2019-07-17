Craft Brew Alliance Releases Sixth Annual Sustainability Report

PORTLAND, Ore. — Craft Brew Alliance, Inc., a leading craft brewing company, has published its sixth Annual Sustainability Report, highlighting the company’s 2018 accomplishments in environmental and community stewardship and ongoing commitment to brewing and packaging its beers in the most sustainable way possible. For this year’s report, CBA is incorporating certain metrics using standards set forth by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), an independent organization that facilitates communication between companies and investors on the financial impacts of sustainability.

“As the seventh largest craft brewer in the U.S., we’re committed to walking the walk when it comes to sustainability,” said Julia Person, Corporate Sustainability Manager, CBA. “That’s why we track total CO2 emissions across our facilities and have started including SASB metrics in this year’s report. From our bio-powered Portsmouth brewery, to our new Hawaii brewery’s innovative solar solution, to our Portland brewery’s industry-leading water and energy usage intensity and our support of more than 500 local community non-profits across the U.S., we’re proud of the work we’re doing to curb our resource usage and help brew a better planet for today and tomorrow.”

2018 CBA Sustainability Report Highlights

We supported multiple carbon offset projects that offset 600 metric tonnes of greenhouse gases, equivalent to 10% of our total carbon emissions.

We decreased all-in electricity and gas usage across our breweries, pubs and office locations, generating 16% of our energy from Renewable Energy Credits and onsite solar and biopower.

With the help of our suppliers we sharpened our focus on packaging lifecycle management, arming ourselves with data on the cans, glass, cardboard and kegs that flow through our supply chain.

Our water usage remained well below benchmark, reflecting innovations such as the industry’s first waterless vacuum pump installed at the bottle filler in our largest owned production facility in Portland.

Our wastewater reduction efforts, which led to a 75% decrease in wastewater solids, earned us the 2018 Most Valuable Prevention Award from the EPA.

We continued work on designing our new Kona brewery in Kailua-Kona, which will be one of the most sustainable breweries in the world when it opens in early 2020.

We supported over 500 non-profits last year in the communities where we live, work and play, through in-kind donations, sponsorships, charity events, and employee volunteer efforts.

About Craft Brew Alliance

Craft Brew Alliance (CBA) is an independent craft brewing company that brews, brands, and brings to market world-class American craft beers. Our distinctive portfolio combines the power of Kona Brewing Company, a dynamic national craft beer brand, with strong regional breweries and innovative lifestyle brands, Appalachian Mountain Brewery, Cisco Brewers, Omission Brewing Co., Redhook Brewery, Square Mile Cider Co., Widmer Brothers Brewing, and Wynwood Brewing Co. CBA nurtures the growth and development of its brands in today’s increasingly competitive beer market through our state-of-the-art brewing and distribution capability, integrated sales and marketing infrastructure, and strong focus on partnerships, local community and sustainability. Formed in 2008, CBA is headquartered in Portland, Oregon and operates breweries and brewpubs across the U.S. CBA beers are available in all 50 U.S. states and 30 different countries around the world. For more information about CBA and our brands, please visit www.craftbrew.com.