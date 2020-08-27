Craft Brew Alliance Releases Appalachian Mountain Brewery Low & Hazy IPA

BOONE, N.C.– Appalachian Mountain Brewery is expanding its year-round portfolio with the launch of Low & Hazy IPA, a full-flavored hazy IPA that clocks in at a sessionable 4.1% ABV. Inspired by the low and hazy “fair weather” clouds that roll through the mountains, this easy-drinking IPA delivers tropical flavor with notes of stone fruit, grapefruit, mango, and pineapple. Low & Hazy IPA will be available in six-packs of 12-ounce cans and on draft across the Carolinas starting at the end of this month.

“With our ever-growing love of IPAs, we really wanted to hit that sweet spot between a full-flavored hazy IPA and a sessionable low-ABV brew,” said Nathan Kelischek, Appalachian Mountain Brewery co-founder and master brewer. “Low & Hazy IPA stands out because it delivers a ton of juicy, tropical flavor without weighing you down. It’s the perfect beer to enjoy at the end of a hike – preferably with some epic views of the namesake low and hazy clouds you can see from the highest peaks around the southern Appalachian Mountains.”

Low & Hazy IPA’s full-bodied flavor was born during fresh hop season last year, when Kelischek and his cousin Chris Zieber, Appalachian Mountain Brewery co-founder and head brewer, fell in love with the combination of Idaho 7 and Citra hops. The addition of Azacca hops amplifies the tropical flavor profile and adds to the beer’s stone fruit and grapefruit aroma and clean hop flavor finish.

The packaging artwork for Low & Hazy IPA was designed by Boone, North Carolina artist Tommy Lee of Sir Tom Foolery Art/Design, who has collaborated with Appalachian Mountain Brewery to create eye-catching designs for beers like C.R.E.A.M., Not an IPA, and the Cloud Pleaser series, a series of small-batch fruited, hazy IPAs. The artwork depicts a tranquil mountain scene with a sky full of orange, purple, and goldenrod clouds over a shimmering alpine lake.

Proceeds from sales of Low & Hazy IPA benefit Appalachian Mountain Brewery’s longtime non-profit partner the We Can So You Can Foundation, who has been supporting the Boone community and offering relief to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information on Appalachian Mountain Brewery, visitamb.beer or follow our latest brewery updates on Facebook and Instagram.

Low & Hazy IPA

When standing on the highest mountains on the East Coast, it’s amazing to see the low clouds rolling through the valleys throughout the High Country. These low and hazy clouds are a trademark of the place we call home. We decided to capture them into a full flavor hazy IPA that meets all your flavor needs and notches a refreshing 4.1% ABV. Get low. Get hazy.

About Appalachian Mountain Brewery

Nestled in the High Country of North Carolina, Appalachian Mountain Brewery is dedicated to making seriously delicious craft beer, while focusing its business model on community, sustainability, and philanthropy. The brewery is deeply rooted in the Boone community and supports dozens of local non-profits each year through the We Can So You Can Foundation and its Pints for Non-Profits program at the taproom. Appalachian Mountain Brewery has earned numerous awards for its innovative craft beers and ciders, including its year-round Lager and Not an IPA (P.S. It’s an IPA), which won gold and silver, respectively, at the 2018 Great American Beer Festival, and Boone Creek Blonde Ale, which earned gold at the 2017 Great American Beer Festival. Appalachian Mountain Brewery’s core portfolio also includes Long Leaf IPA, Spoaty Oaty Pale Ale, and Porter, a gold medal winner at the Great International Beer and Cider Competition.