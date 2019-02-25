Craft Beer Cellar Store to Open in Ridgeland, Mississippi

RIDGELAND, Miss. — Craft Beer Cellar Ridgeland, a bottle shop and taproom offering amazing beer, hospitality, and education, will be celebrating its Grand Opening on Saturday, March 2nd at 10am, at 500 Highway 51N, Ste. P, Ridgeland. This location will be the first Craft Beer Cellar in the state of Mississippi, and the 32nd CBC store independently open and operating across a 14 state footprint.

Craft Beer Cellar Ridgeland aims to bring the state of Mississippi an unparalleled craft beer retail experience, with a focus on local, regional, US, and international breweries.

“We want to provide our customers with the highest level of product selection, hospitality, and educational events,” said Chad Stribling Co-Owner of the store with his wife Leigh Holland Stribling. “We want to know our customers by name, share our passion with them, and provide the education needed for them to feel informed and confident in their selections. The Craft Beer scene is just starting to bloom here in Mississippi and we couldn’t be more excited to do our part in helping to push this amazing industry forward.”

The Grand Opening will include a food popup from Kombi Nation Food Truck, specializing in a wide range of delicious Latin-style cuisines. While the menu tends to change frequently, attendees can expect dishes such as Latino Steak, Chicken Chilorio, and Tacos. In addition to Kombi Nation, Mississippi’s own Colsons Beer Company will be on-site sampling their Flagship Golden Ale throughout the afternoon. Events such as beer tastings, food truck popups, and other educational events will be a regular occurrence at the bottle shop and taproom.

Customers will be encouraged to explore all of the different offerings – every beer in the store can be purchased either as packs or as singles. The shop is a ‘Sip-and-Shop’ style setting, where customers can enjoy a draft beer from one of six taplines while they peruse the shelves for bottles and cans to take home. Craft Beer Cellar Ridgeland will also be unveiling their online store, which will reflect their live inventory of hundreds of different offerings available to purchase. The Striblings also plan on going the extra mile to bring in beer from some of the most highly regarded breweries in the US and around the world.

Craft Beer Cellar Ridgeland will be officially opening their doors on the 2nd of March, however a ‘Soft-Opening’ is scheduled for Saturday, February 23rd from 10am to 8pm.

“Please feel free to stop in, say hello, enjoy a beer or two, and check out our space,” said Leigh Holland and Chad. “We anticipate having to work out some kinks to prepare for opening day, but we’re excited to begin this journey!”

About Craft Beer Cellar Ridgeland

Craft Beer Cellar Ridgeland is independently owned and operated. It is part of the Craft Beer Cellar franchise, which opened in 2010 in Belmont, MA, and now has 32 locations open across the country.