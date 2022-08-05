Crackem App Becomes Official Partner of Barrel and Flow Fest and Supporter of Black-Owned Beer Industry

Orlando, FL – There are more than 9,000 small and independent craft beer breweries in the country, and less than 1% are Black owned. In support of small businesses and the black community, the mobile app, Crackem, has officially partnered with America’s first Black arts and craft brew festival to celebrate and give exposure to Black owned breweries and industry influencers during the upcoming Barrel and Flow Fest. Crackem serves as a proud sponsor of this year’s Barrel and Flow Fest, being held August 12-14, along Pittsburgh’s historic Strip District.

“At Crackem, we think it is important to be able to provide an extra level of support for the beer industry,” says Crackem CEO Aubrey Perry. “Our mobile app and marketing consultancy services are designed to add value by empowering business owners and the Black community. Through our outreach, we are devoted to supporting beer drinkers and helping to ensure that they know about breweries that are owned and operated by people of color,” he adds

Barrel and Flow is America’s first Black arts and crafts brew fest. Voted by USA TODAY as one of America’s favorite festivals and second-best brew fest, Barrel and Flow features a celebration of music, food, culture, and brews, in the heart of Pittsburg. Founded by comedian, entrepreneur and award-winning podcaster, Day Bracey, this year’s lineup includes a welcoming festival environment that showcases Black breweries, artists, small businesses, and industry influencers.

ABOUT BARREL AND FLOW FEST

Back for its fifth year, the 2022 Barrel and Flow Fest lineup includes a roster of more than 30 Black owned breweries from across the country, 150 vendors, 55 collaborative brews, and 7 bands, performing on two live visual artist stages. The beer and music festival is inclusive and open to the general public.Tickets and additional information may be obtained by visiting online at: https://www.barrelandflow.com/. Also connect on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter @barrelandflow.

ABOUT CRACKEM

Developed by Florida businessman and marketing consultant, Aubrey Perry, Crackem is a downloadable mobile app that supports the small business community by pairing beer lovers with independent craft beer breweries. A subscription to the app provides multiple money-saving incentives and rewards for brewery customers. The app also displays breweries closest to the user’s location, with driving navigation, takeout options, online ordering sites, and links to view beer menus. For additional information, visit the Crackem website at https://crackem.us/ and follow the company on Instagram @crackem.beer, Facebook @crackem, and Twitter @_crackem_ .Aubrey Perry is available for interview and can be emailed directly at info@crackem.beer.