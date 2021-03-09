Country Boy Brews New Beer for Kentucky Flood Relief

GEORGETOWN, KY. — A new pale ale, ‘No Place Like Home,’ is fresh from the tanks at Country Boy Brewing. In the tradition of their hazy ales, it is named after a climbing route in the Red River Gorge, but this one is for a cause – 100% of the sales are being donated back to Kentucky flood relief through the American Red Cross.

The malted barley for ‘No Place Like Home’ was donated by South Fork Malting of Cynthiana and the yeast by Wilderness Trail Distillery / Ferm-Solutions of Danville. This new pale ale has tropical notes of grapefruit, citrus with a hint of pine.

“It’s great that partner companies like these make quick disaster relief efforts possible. Our neighbors are in trouble —we can’t not help,” said Evan Coppage, partner and head of brewing operations at Country Boy.

‘No Place Like Home’ Pale Ale will be on tap starting March 19 at both Country Boy taprooms —436 Chair Ave in Lexington and 101 Innovation Way in Georgetown. It will be sold by the pint and in take-home 32 oz howlers and 64 oz growlers. Country Boy Brewing will be donating 100% of the sales to the Red Cross of Kentucky for flood relief efforts.

If you are interested in donating to the relief efforts directly, call 855-999-GIVE, visit https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/wlextv-pub.html, or a physical gift can be mailed directly to American Red Cross C/O Kentucky Floods, 1450 Newtown Pike, Lexington, KY 40511.

About Country Boy Brewing:

Country Boy Brewing was founded in 2012 by three native Kentuckians with a passion for great craft beer. Country Boy prides itself on making minimally processed beers with high quality, real ingredients. Their passion for great beer shines through their core brands, Cougar Bait American Blonde Ale and Shotgun Wedding Vanilla Brown Ale. Their recent expansion to Georgetown, KY with the largest production brewery in the state allowed them to can their popular Cliff Jumper IPA and Halfway Home Pale Ale, in addition to several seasonal offerings. This brand-new building has a 22,500 square foot production brewery, taproom, and offices. The Georgetown facility has the capacity of 1000 barrels of fermentation space. For more information, visit CountryBoyBrewing.com.

