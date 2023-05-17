Country Boy Brewing to Open New Location in Downtown Louisville in Collaboration with the Omni Louisville Hotel

LOUISVILLE, K.Y.— Country Boy Brewing is proud to announce the opening of their newest taproom located in the heart of downtown Louisville, Kentucky at the Omni Louisville Hotel. The taproom will officially open to the public in early June 2023.

The new taproom is located at the Falls City Market on the ground floor of the Omni Louisville Hotel and will feature a rotation of beers on tap from Country Boy Brewing. In addition to the beer, stone fired pizzas, house smoked BBQ, and freshly made salads will be on the menu. The taproom is perfect for locals and tourists alike who are looking for a downtown lunch, or a cold beer after a day of exploring the city.

“We’re excited to be opening our newest taproom in Louisville,” said Daniel Harrison, Co-Founder of Country Boy Brewing. “We’ve had our sights set on expanding into Louisville for quite some time now, and we’re looking forward to this being the first step to share our beers with the community here.”

Beers on tap will include Country Boy favorites such as Cougar Bait Blonde Ale and Shotgun Wedding Vanilla Brown Ale. In addition to the core brands, Country Boy will be tapping some exclusive brews made only for the Louisville market, and barrel aged offerings for the whiskey lovers around town.

“Falls City Market is proud to be downtown Louisville’s marketplace for local food and experiences,” said Eamon O’Brien, General Manager, Omni Louisville Hotel. “The Country Boy Brewing Taproom will be welcomed by its Louisville legion of fans and create new followers of this Kentucky brewing icon.”

The new taproom is located at 400 S 2nd St, Louisville, KY 40202 and will open daily from 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM.

About Country Boy Brewing

Country Boy Brewing was founded in 2012 by native Kentuckians with a passion for great craft beer. Country Boy prides itself on making minimally processed beers with high quality, real ingredients. Their passion for great beer shines through their core brands, Cougar Bait American Blonde Ale and Shotgun Wedding Vanilla Brown Ale. Their 2017 expansion to Georgetown, KY includes the largest production brewery in the state allowed them to can their most popular new brews, in addition to several seasonal offerings. This brand-new building has a 45,500 square foot production brewery, taproom, and offices. In 2023, Country Boy Brewing opened a third location in downtown Louisville, KY to showcase their brews to a new corner of the state.

For More Information:

https://countryboybrewing.com/