Cosmic Collaboration from Ecliptic and Georgetown Coming this Summer

PORTLAND, Oregon – Ecliptic Brewing ispairing up with Seattle’s Georgetown Brewing to release a Summer IPA. ShippingJune 15th in 16-ounce cans and draft, this will be Ecliptic’sthird Cosmic Collaboration of 2022.

Ecliptic + Georgetown SummerIPA is crafted to be an unfiltered IPA – but not fully hazy – brewed with PaleMalt, wheat and oats. Strata hops bring a strawberry punch and citrusyundertones while Idaho 7 hops impart juicy, tropical flavors. A huge dry hopand mid-range ABV help make this brew crushable for the heat of summer.

“Georgetown was an easy choicefor us to partner with,” says Ecliptic’s Owner and Brewmaster, John Harris.“Manny’s been brewing great beer with his team for years, including nabbing theGold Medal in the IPA category at the GABF [Great American Beer Festival]. It’san honor to work with them on an IPA.”

Georgetown Brewing’s Founder,Manny Chao, expresses similar sentiment towards Harris, saying, “I grew up inBeaverton (Oregon), and I drank many pints of Hammerhead and Wassail before startinga career in craft beer. It’s a huge honor for me to work with brewing legend,John Harris, in crafting a collaboration beer… and he’s a good dude! Thank you,Ecliptic Brewing, for working with us. Let’s drink!”

Ecliptic + Georgetown SummerIPA will be released in 16-ounce cans and draft throughout Ecliptic Brewing’sdistribution network on June 15th. Visit Ecliptic’s website forup-to-date details on this release and virtual launch party.

Brewed with our friends atGeorgetown Brewing, this easy-drinking India Pale Ale is best enjoyed under thesun. A heavy dry-hop of both Strata and Idaho 7 hops add juicy, tropicalflavors to this radiant refresher.

ABV:5.5%

About Ecliptic Brewing

Ecliptic Brewing is a venturefrom John Harris, an Oregon beer icon whose background is steeped in thestate’s rich craft brewing history. The name Ecliptic unites Harris’ twopassions: brewing and astronomy. Ecliptic Brewing’s Mothership location openedin October of 2013 in North Portland and its second location – the Moon Room–opened in November of 2021 in Southeast Portland.

Ecliptic celebrates the Earth’syearly journey around the sun through both its beer and restaurant menus.Harris’ signature beers include Ecliptic Starburst IPA, Phaser Hazy IPA, CarinaPeach Sour Ale, Capella Porter and Pyxis Pilsner.

Eclipticbeers are available at the mothership brewery (825 North Cook St), the MoonRoom (930 SE Oak St), in grocery stores, bottle shops, and on-tap throughoutthe area. They are distributed by: Maletis Beverage (Portland, Salem, VancouverWA), Bigfoot Beverage (Eugene, Bend, Coast), Fort George Distributing (NorthernOregon Coast, Southern Washington Coast), Hodgen Distributing (Eastern Oregon),Summit Distribution (Southern Oregon), NW Beverages (Seattle, Tacoma), Odom(Eastern Washington, Northern ID), Dickerson Distributing (Bellingham), HaydenBeverage (Idaho), Crooked Stave Artisans (Colorado), Freedom Distributors(North Carolina), Beer Thirst (Canada) and Tread Water (Japan).

https://eclipticbrewing.com