Coronado Brewing Releases Shaka Berry Pastry Stout

SAN DIEGO – Coronado Brewing Company is keeping things sweet, with a special release just in time for Valentine’s Day. Shaka Berry Pastry Stout is a limited release in the company’s new Stout Series, and the first time the company is releasing one of its high-octane stouts in a 16oz can format. “We wanted to have fun with a pastry stout that was big and decadent, but not barrel-aged,” says Mark Theisen, Head Brewer, Coronado Brewing Company. “We explored a lot of flavor profiles before landing where we did. The combo of chocolate and fruit work so well together and it really is the perfect beer to crack open for Valentine’s Day.”

Shaka Berry Pastry Stout starts off with a high gravity imperial stout recipe, brewed with a complex malt bill of roasted malts, chocolate malts, and three kinds of caramel malt. “This beer is so big, that in order to hit our ABV goals, we did a double mash for each batch,” says Theisen. “We were basically using double the grist and doing a really long boil to hit our 10.5% ABV.”

In addition to the imperial stout base, the brewers added cocoa powder, vanilla beans, lactose, and a blend of blackberries and boysenberries.

“This was a challenging beer because we wanted the chocolate and fruit to be in harmony and not compete with each other,” says Theisen. “I get a lot of cocoa up front, then the berries hit you with a slight tartness that cuts through the sweetness of the rich stout base. In the end, its super complex but drinkable, and we encourage fans to enjoy it now!”

Shaka Berry Pastry Stout is available Friday, February 7, at all three Coronado Brewing Company locations, followed by broader distribution throughout the company’s network, the following week. The beer will be available on draft and in 16oz can 4-packs, while supplies last. For more information about Shaka Berry Pastry Stout, visit www.coronadobrewing.com. Stay Coastal. Cheers.

Shaka Berry Pastry Stout Label Copy:

Shaka Berry blends tart boysenberries and blackberries with rich cocoa and vanilla bean for waves of flavor in this decadent pastry stout. Hang loose and enjoy the ride!

10.5% ABV

