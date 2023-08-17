Coronado Brewing Launches New DIPA, BIG Weekend

SAN DIEGO, Calif.— Coronado Brewing Company (CBC), a trailblazing San Diego-based craft brewery renowned for its inventive West Coast ales, is thrilled to introduce its latest Double IPA masterpiece to the world: BIG Weekend. This innovative release marks a new era for the brand, building upon the unparalleled success of its flagship IPA, Weekend Vibes, and venturing into the thriving domain of higher-ABV ales.

In a resounding response to the evolving preferences of beer enthusiasts, BIG Weekend is set to redefine weekends for craft beer lovers across the nation. At 8.8% ABV, BIG Weekend delivers a robust and vibrant flavor profile, while maintaining the bright and refreshing notes that CBC’s loyal patrons adore. As the craft beer landscape evolves, CBC recognizes the need to cater to the discerning palate of consumers seeking bolder, more impactful drinking experiences.

The brand’s tagline, “Here’s to living in the moment. Let’s make it a BIG Weekend,” encapsulates the spirit of embracing life’s pleasures to the fullest. BIG Weekend seizes the essence of celebration and camaraderie and is destined to become an essential companion for those seeking to elevate their weekend adventures.

The launch of BIG Weekend marks the dawn of a vibrant “Weekend Brand Family” within the CBC portfolio. This new extension is a testament to the exceptional success of Weekend Vibes, CBC’s flagship IPA brand that has resonated strongly with consumers since 2019. As the heart and soul of the organization, Weekend Vibes has not only driven sales but has also ignited a cultural movement around celebrating life’s simple pleasures.

Coronado Brewing’s Q2 2023 sales performance offers undeniable evidence of the brand’s magnetism. With a remarkable +12.1% growth*, Weekend Vibes has continued to perform year after year, driving sales as a dominant brand within the company’s portfolio. This exceptional performance over the 4-year period fueled the vision of creating a Weekend Brand Family, a testament to the brand’s ability to forge connections, spark joy, and define the spirit of weekends for craft beer enthusiasts. *(See note below for more information)

Clinton Smith, COO of Coronado Brewing Company, shares his insight into the launch: “As we approach the five-year anniversary of launching Weekend Vibes, we are reminded of the tremendous impact it has had on our journey. BIG Weekend not only pays homage to that legacy, but also marks an exciting new chapter. The passion and excitement within our team for this launch mirror the energy of Weekend Vibes’ debut. We are immensely proud to introduce BIG Weekend to our community, capturing new enthusiasts and extending our family of fans.”

BIG Weekend is initially available in the convenient 16 oz 6-pack can format, line-priced alongside its revered sibling, Weekend Vibes. As the journey unfolds, a 19.2oz can option is set to grace the scene in early 2024, presenting patrons with even more ways to savor the BIG Weekend experience. With every sip, CBC reinforces its commitment to innovation, excellence, and creating unforgettable moments that unite people over great craft beer.

Alongside the company’s powerhouse IPAs, Orange Ave Wit and Salty Crew Blonde continue to shine. CBC’s own legacy brand, Orange Ave Wit is up +100.5% in Q2 thanks in part to its updated 16 oz can package. With new 12 oz 12-packs and 19.2 oz cans available, Salty Crew Blonde also showed solid trends up +24.7% in the second quarter.

Coronado Brewing Company continues to evolve, setting trends and elevating the craft beer landscape. As BIG Weekend finds its place alongside Weekend Vibes, the brand embarks on an exciting journey, igniting passion, flavor, and camaraderie among craft beer aficionados nationwide. Indulge in a BIG Weekend and discover the true essence of what it means to seize the moment.

*Supplemental 2023 Q2 CBC Data

Q2 2023 Wholesaler Shipments:

Q2 2023 +30.8% (Volume),?Q2?2023 +37.7% (Revenue)

Beer +27.7%

Q2 2023 Top Growth Brands: Weekend Vibes +12.1%, Salty Crew +24.7%, Orange Ave Wit +100.5%

Weekend Vibes #1 overall selling brand in the portfolio in?Q2.

Salty Crew 12-packs fastest growing product in the portfolio in?Q2?+302.1%

Orange Ave Wit produced top overall brand growth of +100.5%

Q2 2023 Wholesaler Depletions:

Q2 2023 Depletions +14.7%

Beer +11.4%

Q2 2023 Top Growth Brands: Weekend Vibes +11.2%, Salty Crew +14.0%, Orange Ave Wit +58.4%

BIG Weekend Double IPA Specs

Label Copy: Expertly balanced and perfectly hoppy, BIG Weekend is ready to kick things up a notch. Brewed with a unique blend of some of the world’s best hops, this Double IPA delivers all the juicy, tropical, and floral flavors you could dream of. Here’s to living in the moment – Let’s make it a BIG Weekend.

ABV: 8.8%

IBU: 72

Package: 16oz can six-packs, Draft

About Coronado Brewing Company

In 1996, when craft beer was still a foreign term and San Diego County was home to only a handful of breweries, the Chapman brothers Ron and Rick opened a brewpub in their hometown of Coronado. Today CBC stays true to its San Diego roots, brewing abundantly hoppy West Coast-style ales, which are available today in 14 US states and 12 countries. In addition to the long-established pub in Coronado, the company opened a tasting room inside its San Diego?production facility in 2013, and a tasting room and restaurant in Imperial Beach, California in 2014.?Coronado Brewing Company was honored in 2014 with one of the brewing industry’s most prestigious awards—World Beer Cup Champion Brewery and Brewmaster for a Mid-Size Brewing Company.

