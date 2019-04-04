Coronado Brewing, Belching Beaver Release Tail & Tooth IPA

SAN DIEGO – Coronado Brewing Company is excited to announce the second installment of its unique two-part collaboration with Belching Beaver Brewery. The two San Diego-based breweries first came together in January to brew Tooth & Tail Hazy IPA—a double dry-hopped New England-style IPA bursting with tropical juiciness. The breweries reunited in March at Coronado’s Bay Park facility to brew Tail & Tooth Hazy IPA.

Named for the mermaid’s tail and the beaver’s tooth, Tail & Tooth/Tooth & Tail each interpreted the hazy IPA style with unique hop profiles and London III yeast. Belching Beaver’s Tooth & Tail featured a vibrant blend of Mosaic, Idaho 7, Citra and Motueka, while Coronado’s Tail & Tooth showcases Idaho 7, Azacca and El Dorado.

“We knew wanted to each brew a hazy IPA, but with slightly different hop profiles,” said Shawn Steele, director of brewery operations, Coronado Brewing Company. “Tail & Tooth is super juicy and drinks like ripe pineapple. We’re stoked with the results.”

Tail & Tooth Hazy IPA debuted at Coronado Brewing’s three locations on Friday, March 29, in 16 oz. 4-pack cans and on draft. Tail & Tooth will be available throughout Coronado’s distribution network beginning in April. For more information about this dam coastal collaboration and events planned, visit www.coronadobrewing.com. Stay Coastal. Cheers.

Tail & Tooth IPA Beer Copy

This beer is dam coastal. Coronado Brewing and Belching Beaver put their tails together and brewed one epic hazy IPA. It’s brewed with a blend of Idaho 7 and Azacca hops for an intensely tropical and piney beer fit for mermaid’s and beavers alike.

Beer Specs

Style: Hazy IPA

ABV: 7.5 percent

IBU: 45

Package: 16 oz. can 4-packs, draft

Release: April 1, 2019

Availability: Coronado’s distribution network

About Coronado Brewing Company

In 1996, when craft beer was still a foreign term and San Diego County was home to only a handful of breweries, the Chapman brothers Ron and Rick opened a brewpub in their hometown of Coronado. Today CBC stays true to their San Diego roots, brewing abundantly hoppy West Coast-style ales, which are available today in 14 US states and 12 countries. In addition to the long-established pub in Coronado, the company opened a tasting room inside its San Diego production facility in 2013, and a tasting room and restaurant in Imperial Beach, California in 2014. Coronado Brewing Company was honored in 2014 with one of the brewing industry’s most prestigious awards—World Beer Cup Champion Brewery and Brewmaster for a Mid-Size Brewing Company.