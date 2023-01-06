Coronado Brewing Announces Major Additions to Portfolio

SAN DIEGO, California – Coronado Brewing Company (CBC), the award-winning San Diego craft brewery, announced several considerable product launches slated for early 2023. New offerings include a Japanese Lager, larger package size of its acclaimed Salty Crew Blonde Ale, and a seasonal series of hazy IPAs.

NADO Japanese Lager

The brand’s newest major addition, NADO (NAH-doh) Japanese Lager, becomes the company’s newest lager to join its core portfolio. Brewed with jasmine rice and a touch of Hallertau Mittlefruh hops, NADO is an impeccably drinkable lager with a super dry, crisp finish balanced by a subtle hop essence of yuzu and citrus. The beer hits shelves January 6th at Coronado Brewing’s three brick-and-mortar locations — Bay Park Tasting Room, Coronado Pub, and Imperial Beach Restaurant — and will be available for purchase outside the brewery within the first quarter of 2023 in 12-ounce, six-pack cans.

Salty Crew Blonde Ale

In 2023, CBC’s crowd favorite Salty Crew Blonde Ale will be available in 19.2 oz cans. The new, larger format will be sold in convenience store chains and larger venues like stadiums, arenas, and concert halls. Launched in 2020 as a multi-year collaboration with San Diego lifestyle brand Salty Crew, the Salty Crew Blonde Ale was named a winner in the Great American Beer Festival awards and quickly became a standout hit within CBC’s portfolio. Dubbed a “boat beer” for its versatile, refreshing taste enjoyed both day and night, sales of the brand have doubled over the first year of production. “Adding the single-serve can give customers even more ways to enjoy Salty Crew,” said David Schrieber, vice president of sales for Coronado Brewing Company. “This new size is going to make it easier to grab a beer on the go, whether you’re stocking up for a day out on the water or kicking back in the evening at a game or concert.”

Surf Break Series

Also launching this month is the brand’s all-new Surf Break Series, a seasonal rotation of small-batch, hazy IPAs featuring unique hop blends specifically selected for the series. Named after iconic surf breaks around the world, 2023’s releases include Rocky Point, (January – April), Cloudbreak, (May – August), and Fossil Beach (September – December). “The Surf Break series is all about creativity and innovation,” said Chris Sartori, Head Brewer at CBC. “It’s our chance to push the envelope with new brewing methods, experimental hops, and unique recipes… and have some fun while we’re at it.” This new series will be available in 16-ounce four-pack cans at Coronado Brewing Company’s three San Diego locations as well as retailers across CBC’s markets.

About Coronado Brewing Company

In 1996, when craft beer was still a foreign term and San Diego County was home to only a handful of breweries, the Chapman brothers Ron and Rick opened a brewpub in their hometown of Coronado. Today CBC stays true to its San Diego roots, brewing abundantly hoppy West Coast-style ales, which are available today in 14 US states and 12 countries. In addition to the long-established pub in Coronado, the company opened a tasting room inside its San Diego production facility in 2013, and a tasting room and restaurant in Imperial Beach, California in 2014. Coronado Brewing Company was honored in 2014 with one of the brewing industry’s most prestigious awards—World Beer Cup Champion Brewery and Brewmaster for a Mid-Size Brewing Company, and more recently, a bronze medal at the 2019 Great American Beer Festival for its Weekend Vibes IPA (American IPA category, 362 entries), a 2020 silver medal for its Salty Crew Blonde Ale, and a 2021 gold medal for its Palm Sway IPA.

For More Information:

https://coronadobrewing.com