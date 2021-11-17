Cool Cat Secures Distribution with BevMo! and Gopuff in California

MIAMI BEACH, Florida – Cool Cat, a refreshing line of low-calorie wine spritzers, is now available in California following a distribution deal with BevMo! and Gopuff. The state’s largest alcohol retailer has agreed to carry all four Cool Cat wine spritzers – Original (Elderflower Mint Lime), Citrus, Berry and Grapefruit, in its 100+ stores statewide.

In late 2020, BevMo! was acquired by Gopuff, the go-to-solution for delivery of immediate everyday needs, and earlier this year, Cool Cat was selected by Gopuff for the inaugural class of its “Put Me On” Small Business Accelerator Program in partnership with NBA All-Star Chris Paul. The program brings together industry leaders and experts to support entrepreneurs from historically underrepresented groups giving them the tools, insights and distribution to grow their businesses.

The announcement comes at a time when the flavored wine category (spritzers, sangria and wine cocktails) is surging – up 90% in 2020, to 32 million cases versus 2019¹. While all four spritzers are available for purchase online at DrinkCoolCat and in select on-and off-premise locations in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, New York and New Jersey, this marks the brand’s first distribution deal in the Western U.S.

“We’re building a lifestyle beverage brand inclusive of all genders, ethnicities, and sexual orientations, bringing together like-minded individuals who share similar values and experiences,” said co-founder and CEO Rocco Venneri. “As a minority business owner, I was delighted to see Gopuff and its partner NBA All-Star Chris Paul stepping up to help underrepresented businesses. We’re thrilled to be part of the ‘Put Me On’ program and to be working with them to make Cool Cat available to more people.”

Named “Best Spritzer of 2021” by Liquor.com and awarded a Gold Medal by The Fifty Best, the naturally flavored spritzers feature a base of California Pinot Grigio, cane sugar, and are naturally gluten free. At 6.9% ABV they are a better alternative to many other alcoholic beverages, containing just 150 calories and two carbohydrates per 12-ounce can.

Cool Cat tastes great right out of the can, but can also be poured over ice or used to create specialty cocktails. The brand is a mainstay at hot spots in New York and Miami like The Standard Hotels, Beaker & Gray and The Sylvester.

The spritzers are also ideal while on the go – they’re portable; recyclable; park, beach and festival friendly; and provide more bang for the buck than a traditional bottle of wine. The suggested retail price for a 4-pack of 12oz cans (355ml) is $15.99.

About Cool Cat

Cool Cat is a minority founded, led, and operated lifestyle company established in 2018 in Chelsea, NYC. Launched in April 2020, Cool Cat Wine Spritzers are currently distributed in California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, New Jersey and New York.

For More Information:

https://drinkcoolcat.com