Container Brewing to Release Seawise Giant Imperial Stout

VANCOUVER– The 11.2% ABV beer that goes down way too smooth while packing a punch, with a rich flavour profile from the roasted malts, and decadent notes of chocolate from the roasted cacao nibs, is back.

Seawise Giant will be heading to most all of Container’s liquor store partners in and around Vancouver Thursday, Sept. 17th, and hitting The Island on the 23rd. If your favourite store doesn’t have it, ask them to bring it in!

This Thursday will be a big launch day event at the brewery, as Container will be having 3 variations of Seawise Giant on tap – an Odd Society rye barrel aged cask version, a super smooth nitro version, and lastly the standard version that you can buy in cans.

That’s not all though, as there will also be another small batch whiskey barrel aged imperial stout on tap too! That will put FIVE stouts on tap this Thursday when you include All Season in the mix!

An amazing food pop-up will be on site Thursday too, so please come by if you can to enjoy in the launch day festivities with us.

Seawise Giant will also be on tap at Alibi Room, Tangent, Hawthorne Beer Market and Sing Sing very soon as they are receiving their kegs Thursday too.

For More Information:

https://www.drinkcontainer.beer/product/giant/197