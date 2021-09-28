Container Brewing Releases Its First Fresh Hop IPA

Container has dropped other fresh hop beers since during their young existence, but they’ve always been somewhat outside the norm with respect to what most folks do with fresh hops. Not this time!

Fresh Coast, a classic IPA with fresh Chinook, has highlights of fresh grapefruit hop flavour, with an undercurrent of dank earthy pine are complemented by a smooth clean bitterness and deep woods forest aromas.

Get it delivered to your door via their sister company Craft Co. or pick it up in the lounge and at select, premier bottle shops across British Columbia.

For More Information:

https://www.craftco.ca/product/fresh-coast/