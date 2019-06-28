Constellation Brands-owned Funky Buddha Brewery Opens Imperial Club Registration

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. — Funky Buddha Brewery’s Imperial Club is now open for registration. This private club grants members access to exclusive Funky Buddha releases (with storage) along with many other awesome benefits. Sign up at funkybuddhabrewery.com.

Releases:

Rum Barrel-Aged Zombie: Tiki cocktail-inspired ale brewed with sugar cane and molasses and aged in Jamaican rum barrels with natural ingredients.

Zed’s Dead: Blueberry pancake brown ale aged in Heaven Hill Bourbon barrels with blueberries, vanilla, and maple added.

Bad Romance: Vanilla ice cream strong ale aged in Cabernet wine barrels with vanilla added.

Cocolandia: Imperial stout aged in port wine barrels with coconut added.

Sherry Barrel-Aged Jamaican Blue Mountain Morning Wood: Imperial smoked porter aged in cream sherry barrels with maple, Jamaican Blue Mountain coffee, and spices added.

About Funky Buddha Brewery

Founded in 2010 in Boca Raton, Florida, Funky Buddha Brewery is committed to producing bold craft beers that marry culinary-inspired ingredients with time-honored technique. Its lineup includes year-round brews Floridian Hefeweizen and Hop Gun IPA, along with special releases such as Last Snow and the highly sought-after Maple Bacon Coffee Porter. Its Oakland Park production brewery opened in June 2013 and distributes beer throughout the Southeast.