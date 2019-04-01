Constellation Brands Appoints Matt Stanton as Senior VP, Public Affairs

VICTOR, N.Y. — Constellation Brands, Inc., a leading beverage alcohol company, has announced that Matt Stanton has been appointed as senior vice president, public affairs. Stanton will be responsible for leading Constellation’s government relations team, overseeing the company’s relationships with key policy influencers across the country on topics including beverage alcohol laws and regulations, international trade policy and emerging markets such as cannabis. In addition, Stanton will head up the community affairs team, which oversees Constellation’s charitable giving and social responsibility programs. He will be a member of the legal leadership team and report to Jim Bourdeau, executive vice president and general counsel. Stanton is based in Washington D.C.

“As the legislative landscape continues to evolve, it is more important than ever that Constellation’s voice is heard by policymakers and key decisionmakers in Washington, D.C.,” said Bourdeau. “Matt’s extensive experience in public policy representing members of Congress, trade associations, non-profits and corporations – including those in the beverage alcohol industry – will help strengthen our position and build relationships with key officials, both in Washington and in our local communities. I’m confident that Matt’s government affairs and community affairs knowledge, combined with his understanding of Constellation’s values, will serve him well in leading programs that support our business and the communities where we live and work.”

Stanton joins Constellation from Under Armour, where as vice president, global public policy, he was responsible for creating and executing the company’s public policy agenda. He served as Under Armour’s primary government affairs representative with members of Congress, the Administration and global government bodies.

“I look forward to contributing to, and building on, the incredible work the public affairs team has done already and the relationships they’ve established in Washington, D.C. and in the local community,” said Stanton. “Throughout my career, Constellation has been a company I have always admired for their commitment to their people, their values and the industry. I am excited to lead this team, working with policymakers and community leaders to build a strong business, successful brands, employee engagement and value for shareholders.”

Prior to joining Under Armour in 2016, Stanton was vice president, public affairs and corporate social responsibility for Beam Suntory. In that role, he developed and executed federal, state and international public policy and directed the company’s global social responsibility agenda. Stanton held a similar role as vice president, public affairs, at Fortune Brands from 2005 to 2011. He has also worked for Allied Domecq, the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, and The Century Council.

Stanton earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Catholic University of America and a juris doctorate degree from American University’s Washington College of Law.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, Italy and Canada. Constellation is the No. 3 beer company in the U.S. with high-end, iconic imported brands such as Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra and Pacifico. The company’s beer portfolio also includes Ballast Point, one of the most awarded craft brewers in the U.S. In addition, Constellation is the world leader in premium wine, selling great brands that people love, including Robert Mondavi, Clos du Bois, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mark West, Franciscan Estate, Ruffino and The Prisoner. The company’s premium spirits brands include SVEDKA Vodka, Casa Noble Tequila and High West Whiskey. Based in Victor, New York, the company believes that industry leadership involves a commitment to brand building, our trade partners, the environment, our investors and to consumers around the world who choose our products when celebrating big moments or enjoying quiet ones. Founded in 1945, Constellation has grown to become a significant player in the beverage alcohol industry with more than 100 brands in its portfolio; about 40 wineries, breweries and distilleries; and approximately 10,000 talented employees. We express our company vision:to elevate life with every glass raised.