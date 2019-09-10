Coney Island Brewery and USA Network Introduce fsociety IPA

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – USA Network has partnered with local Coney Island Brewery to create a beer to celebrate the fourth and final season of the award-winning series, MR. ROBOT. The Hazy IPA, aptly named fsociety IPA, takes fans on a journey back to the very beginning – returning to Coney Island – the origin of the infamous hacking group fsociety and series’ storyline. Featuring Eldorado hops, the new beer releases at 2:00 PM on Sunday, October 6, with an exclusive screening of the Mr. Robot Season 4 premiere episode at the brewery at 5 p.m.

“As fans of the show, we were thrilled when USA reached out about brewing a beer in honor of MR. ROBOT’s finale season,” said Matt McCall, Head Brewer at Coney Island Brewery. “It’s just another way to pay tribute to our neighborhood, as so many significant scenes were shot in our iconic corner of Brooklyn. And let’s be honest, we look for any excuse to use El Dorado hops.”

“Since its launch, we’ve taken a fan-first approach to marketing MR. ROBOT, creating unique and unexpected experiences that bring the iconography of this beloved series to life,” said Colleen Mohan, SVP Brand Marketing, USA Network. “Partnering with Coney Island Brewery is another authentic collaboration – a celebration of a location so iconic to the series and a perfect way to toast the final season.”

fsociety IPA Stats + Ingredients

Hello, Friend.

Coney Island. The place where it all began. The birthplace of fsociety. Of the hack. And now, the birthplace of a beer. A beer uncompromising in its quality. A beer so defiantly delicious, only one name could possibly fit.

Made exclusively with El Dorado hops, fsociety is an orange-hued hazy IPA with a fruity, tropical aroma and notes of fresh papaya, mango and stone fruit. Brewed for those who refuse to accept the status quo.

The revolution is in your hands. Drink up.

Style: Hazy IPA

Appearance: Orange hue, hazy, thin white head

Aroma: Ripe pineapple, orange juice, mango, stone fruit, slight resin

Flavor: Full body, mango, fresh papaya, stone fruit

Ingredients:

Malt: 2 Row, White Wheat, Flaked Oats

Hops: El Dorado

Yeast: Ale

ABV: 5.9%

IBU: 40

SRM: 7

The can release is on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 2:00 PM, followed by an exclusive MR. ROBOT Season 4 premiere showing at the breweryat 5:00 PM. MR. ROBOT will premiere on USA Network on Sunday, October 6 at 10/9c.The limited 4-packs will go for $18.

About Coney Island Brewing Company

The mission of Coney Island Brewing is to brew craft beer that captures the spirit, flavor and romance that is Coney Island. The company’s home brewery, located on Surf Avenue in Coney Island, is open seven days a week. For more information, visit us online at: www.coneyislandbeer.com, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram @coneyislandbeer. Coney Island Brewing Company is an A&S Brewing Collaborative brand, a subsidiary of the Boston Beer Company.