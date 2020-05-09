Combustion Shifts Business from Taproom to Online Sales and Drive Thru Pickup

Pickerington, Ohio — Combustion Brewery & Taproom beer, cider, and merchandise available to customers through online ordering and drive thru pick up service. Place your order through the Brewery website and reserve your pickup time. Upon arrival guests stay in their vehicles and pull up to the loading dock to pick up their orders.

Online ordering available at combustionbrewing.com.

“We had to completely re-engineer how we do things and our strategy for how to get our beer and cider into our customers’ hands. Our community is why we are still in business, the support has been overwhelming, and we will be forever grateful”, said Keith Jackson, Owner & Brewmaster at Combustion.

TO GO PICKUP HOURS

MON: closed

TUE-THU: 4-8PM

FRI & SAT: 2-8PM

SUN: 2-6PM

For more information: https://www.combustionbrewing.com/

