Combustion Brewery & Taproom Expanding Into Clintonville Neighborhood

PICKERINGTON, Ohio – Combustion Brewery will open their second location this summer. Clintonville customers can expect to enjoy a wide variety of fresh craft beer and cider all made by Combustion Brewery. Combustion, who celebrates their 5-year anniversary in Pickerington on April 16th, is excited to bring their award winning beers to the Clintonville neighborhood at 2971 N High St, Columbus, OH 43202.

“We are moving into the space currently occupied by Lineage Brewing as they move on to pursue other opportunities. We wish them well and are thrilled to bring our beer and cider to the Clintonville community this summer,” says co-owner Sarah Jackson.

“Our focus has always been to deliver the freshest and highest quality beer to our customers,” says co-owner Keith Jackson. “We will uphold this promise as we expand into the Clintonville Taproom.” The Taproom will maintain a wide variety of beer and cider on tap, 16oz 4-pack cans to go, and 32oz crowler cans of specialty beers to-go.

https://www.combustionbrewing.com/press-release-2022-cc