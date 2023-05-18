Columbus-Based Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams + Land-Grant Brewing Release New Collaboration Beer in Celebration of Strawberry Season

COLUMBUS, Ohio— Land-Grant Brewing Company and Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams have teamed up again on their sixth collaboration beer, Splendid Strawberry Rhubarb Ale, releasing ahead of their two-day celebration of Ohio’s strawberry season returning this Memorial Day Weekend.

Jeni’s worked with Land-Grant on this year’s rendition of Splendid – a bright, fruit-forward ale with maximum drinkability in mind. With its velvety smoothness and delightful light haze, Splendid is a refreshing fruit beer with a harmonious balance of aromas and flavors, ensuring a truly enjoyable and easy-drinking experience that leaves you craving more.

“Strawberry needs a bit of help in beer, being a relatively faint fruit, even in concentrated form,” said Land-Grant Head Brewer Dan Shaffer. “Rhubarb is a classic pairing partner, and in this case tasted even more like strawberry than the fruit itself – so a wheat beer just made sense for the base, providing a little bready backbone and body to carry all the jammy fruit.”

Clocking in at a 5.25% ABV, Splendid Strawberry Rhubarb Ale is a wheat ale featuring Columbus (CTZ) hops for a mild and clean bitterness, Briess’ Carapils malt along with Malteurop’s Wheat and Pilsner malts for additional body, coupled with concentrates of strawberry, aronia and rhubarb to enhance the notes of strawberry hard candy and berry-forward flavor.

“We approached this year’s version of Splendid with fruit flavor and maximum drinkability in mind,” said Victor Pool, Land-Grant’s new Senior Director of Brewing Production. “What truly sets Splendid apart is its carefully calibrated balance: low bitterness and gentle acidity; it’s a refreshing fruit beer that was designed for deliciously satisfying consumption on warm-weather days, just like a scoop of ice cream from Jeni’s.”

Land-Grant has Splendid available on draft and in 12 oz. six-packs – which are also in central Ohio grocery stores – leading up to their sixth annual “Strawberry Jam” event with Jeni’s, where the collaboration will be highlighted. Strawberry Jam – a bubbling, two-day festival and community event to kick off summer – also marks the annual release of Jeni’s Strawberry Buttermilk ice cream. The event will be hosted at Land-Grant’s Franklinton Taproom & Beer Garden, including a takeover over Town Street in front of the brewery, this Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, May 27th and Sunday, May 28th starting at 11 a.m. each day

