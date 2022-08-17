Colorado Woman-Owned Breweries Release Collaboration Beer to Highlight the Current Wage Gap

COLORADO – Colorado female leaders in the brewing industry have teamed up to brew a gluten-free Chai Porter in honor of Women’s Equality Day on August 26th, a day that commemorates the passage of the 19th Amendment, granting women the right to vote.

Participants include Holidaily Brewing Company, Wah Gwaan Brewing, Weldwerks Brewing, and the Colorado Brewers Guild.

Aptly named for Women’s Equality Day, 82 Cents Chai Porter brings to light the current wage gap of women earning just 82 cents for every dollar earned by men, according to the National Committee on Pay Equity (NCPE).

“When I started Holidaily Brewing in 2016, women were not widely represented in the beer industry,” said Karen Hertz, Founder of Holidaily Brewing Company. “I’m proud of the strides we have made here in Colorado but we still have a ways to go with equal pay, not only for the brewing industry but for every industry.”

82 Cents Chai Porter was brewed with Boulder-made chai from Sherpa Chai and local, gluten-free millet and buckwheat from Grouse Malt House, a woman-owned malting company out of Wellington, Colorado.

This robust porter, brewed at Holidaily Brewing Company’s gluten-free facility, is characterized by chai aromas leading into a balanced flavor of darker malts, ginger, cardamom and cloves.

“Craft beer is for everyone,” said Kristin Popcheff Director of People and Culture at Weldwerks Brewing. “When women are able to see themselves represented and celebrated within the beer industry, it promotes an approachability for women to get involved in whatever they are passionate about.”

82 Cents Chai Porter will release on draft at participating brewery taprooms on August 26th for a limited time.

Holidaily Brewing Company: 801 Brickyard Cir, Golden, CO 80403 (Golden taproom)

5370 Greenwood Plaza Blvd #107, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 (DTC taproom)

Wah Gwaan Brewing: 925 W 8th Ave, Denver, CO 80204

Weldwerks Brewing: 508 8th Ave, Greeley, CO 80631

For More Information:

https://www.facebook.com/events/1220569058769242