Colorado Strong’s Safer With Foam Campaign Reaches More Than 12.5 Million People

Colorado – Colorado Strong, a collaborative effort of Colorado-based organizations benefiting breweries and their communities, reached more than 12.5 million people this year through its Safer With Foam public awareness campaign.

“During the early stages of the pandemic, when many breweries were only able to offer to-go options, Colorado Strong’s efforts provided a nice jolt to the local economy,” says Dave Bergen, director of brewing and marketing for Denver’s Joyride Brewing Company. “To me, the Colorado Strong initiative has been a success on many levels, and we couldn’t have been happier or more proud to participate in it.”

The Safer With Foam campaign, created by Colorado’s Turn It Up Media and led by the efforts of the Colorado Brewers Guild and The Left Hand Brewing Foundation, used a multi-pronged approach to reach beer lovers in Colorado to encourage them to safely support their local breweries.

Beginning in January 2021, the campaign reached the beer community through paid and organic social media posts, press outreach and through the efforts of participating breweries. More than 220,000 people around Colorado and the country were reached on Instagram posts secured by the campaign or using the #SaferWithFoam. Interviews and media placements featuring key members of the Colorado Strong team reached more than 12 million people.

“We celebrate the support of the Colorado community for local breweries throughout the shutdowns and restrictions of the last year,” says Shawnee Adelson, executive director of the Colorado Brewers Guild. “Looking ahead, Colorado Strong will continue to share the message that breweries are essential parts of our local economies and communities.”

The Safer With Foam campaign follows Colorado Strong’s 2020 launch of the Colorado Strong Fund and its namesake beer the Colorado Strong Pale Ale. The collaborative beer recipe, which was brewed by 125 breweries across the state of Colorado, used all Colorado-sourced ingredients, generated more than $2.4 million in consumer spending and raised more than $115,000 to support the Safer With Foam public awareness campaign, provide funds for the Colorado Brewers Guild to support membership and ensure Colorado Strong future programming (source: Left Hand Brewing Foundation’s 2020 Impact Report).

“The Colorado Strong Pale Ale utilized local ingredients, and it gave consumers a reason to go visit multiple breweries to try their different versions. Customers visited specifically for that beer, and ended up buying multiple others in the process,” says Bergen.

“Beer lovers can visit their local breweries by following all local guidelines for social distancing and safe consumption. To-go beer is available at most breweries, and purchasing gift cards and merchandise also help breweries keep their doors open,” says Adelson.

About Colorado Strong

Created in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Colorado Strong is a collaborative effort of Colorado-based organizations benefiting breweries and their communities state-wide through a variety of programs including the Colorado Strong Fund, the Colorado Strong Pale Ale, and the 2020 Safer With Foam public awareness campaign.

