Coin Toss Brewing Hosts 2nd Annual Fresh Hop Showcase

OREGON CITY, Ore. – September in Oregon means fresh hop season has arrived. Coin Toss Brewing Co. is hosting its 2nd annual Fresh Hop Showcase, dedicating six of its 12 taps to fresh hop Oregon beers and cider, each made with a different strain of fresh hops picked off the bine and used within hours of harvesting. The week-long celebration of Oregon’s annual hop harvest starts Tuesday, Sept. 29, and runs through Sunday, Oct. 3 (or until the kegs kick), at Coin Toss Brewing Co., 14214 Fir St., Unit H.

Coin Toss’s Fresh Hop Showcase will feature five fresh hop beers and one fresh hop cider from Oregon City and Willamette Valley companies, including Bent Shovel Brewing, Coin Toss Brewing, Oregon City Brewing, Oakshire Brewing, Shattered Oak Brewing, and Bauman Cider Co.

“For brewers, fresh hop season feels like Christmas,” said Tim Hohl, Coin Toss Brewing Founder. “Especially this year with all the COVID challenges, it’s such a relief and so much fun to brew this one-of-a kind beer style.”

Added Chip Conlon, Coin Toss Brewing Head Brewer, “Fresh hop is my favorite beer in the kettle and in my pint glass. We love this opportunity to show off the flavors and styles we and our beer friends can create during the fresh hop season.”

The fresh hop beers and cider will be available in a flight of six or by the glass, pint or crowler (no growler fills due to limited quantities of each beer). Coin Toss Brewing Co.’s taproom hours are Tuesday through Friday, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.; and closed Monday.

Featured Products

Bent Shovel Brewing, Oregon City, OR

Fresh Hop Simcoe IPA: Brewed with 100 lbs. of sticky, dank, fruity, citrusy Simcoe hops from Colman Agriculture.

ABV: 6.5% | Simcoe Fresh Hops

Coin Toss Brewing, Oregon City, OR

Fresh Hop Pale It Forward: This easy-drinking American pale ale is a delicate malt balance of North American 2-Row, Caramel 15, and a hint of Crystal Rye, along with 100 pounds of fresh Willamette Valley Cascade hops.

5.2% ABV | Cascade Fresh Hops

Oakshire Brewing, Eugene, OR

Strata Fresh Hop Double IPA: 100% Oregon-grown Strata Double IPA.

8.6% ABV | Strata Fresh Hops

Oregon City Brewing, Oregon City, OR

Mello Amarillo: This session IPA is eminently crushable and super citrusy. Filled to the brim with Amarillo hops from Crosby Hop Farm in Woodburn.

4.8% ABV | Amarillo Fresh Hops

Shattered Oak Brewing, Oregon City, OR

What’s Sabro?: A crisp, clean, citrus-forward beer with notes of tangerine, orange, and pineapple.

ABV: 4.8% | Sabro Fresh Hops

Bauman Cider Co., Gervais, ORFresh Hop Citra Citrus Cider: To make this semi-dry cider, they added fresh mosaic and citra hops moments after being picked and, after sitting the hops for a week, blended in a splash of pineapple. 6.9 ABV | Citra Fresh Hops

About Coin Toss Brewing

Coin Toss Brewing offers a variety of signature brews available by the pint, crowler, growler, or keg. The company is committed to crafting the finest beers in honor of Beervana’s illustrious history. The Coin Toss moniker is a nod to the fateful event that determined the city of Portland’s name. Although pioneer Asa Lovejoy (from Boston, Mass.) may have lost the historic coin toss to Francis Pettygrove (of Portland, Maine), the brewery would like to reach back through the years and tell him: Heads or tails? It’s beer, you win! CoinTossBrewing.com? | @CoinTossBrewing

For More Information:

https://cointossbrewing.com