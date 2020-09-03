Coin Toss Brewing Collaborates with Vanguard Brewing on Pink Paradise Gose

OREGON CITY, Ore. – Coin Toss Brewing and Vanguard Brewing have teamed up for an end of summer collaboration called Pink Paradise. The refreshing gose-style beer will be released on draft at both breweries’ taprooms on Friday, Sept. 4, just in time for Labor Day weekend.

Pink Paradise features a combination of wheat and pilsner malts, a hint of Himalayan pink salt, notes of coriander, and pink guava juice. Tartness from a patient kettle sour is notable and balanced with subtle noble hops. With an ABV of 4.9%, it is an ideal session beer to enjoy during the final weeks of summer.

Coin Toss founder Tim Hohl and head brewer Chip Conlon teamed up with Vanguard head brewer Don Anderson and assistant brewer William Koutoulas for the collaboration. The crew took all the necessary precautions for brewing together during a pandemic, wearing face masks and using lots of hand sanitizer.

Said Hohl, “We have talked with our Vanguard friends for what seems like forever about doing a collaboration, and we are super excited that we finally managed to get together and make it happen.”

Added Anderson, “We are stoked to bring two Clackamas county breweries together to showcase what’s happening in craft beer south of Portland.

In addition to sharing a county of record, Coin Toss and Vanguard are both family-owned by husband and wife teams; Coin Toss by Hohl and his wife Val Prothero and Vanguard by Anderson and his wife, Lin. Coin Toss Brewing is located at 14214 Fir Street in Oregon City, and Vanguard Brewing can be found at 27501 SW 95th Avenue, #945, in Wilsonville.

About Coin Toss Brewing

Coin Toss Brewing is a brewery and taproom founded by Tim Hohl in Oregon City, Oregon, in 2016. The company is committed to crafting the finest beers in honor of Beervana’s illustrious history. The Coin Toss moniker is a nod to the fateful event that determined the city of Portland’s name. Although pioneer Asa Lovejoy (from Boston, Mass.) may have lost the historic coin toss to Francis Pettygrove (of Portland, Maine), the brewery would like to reach back through the years and tell him: Heads or Tails? It’s Beer, YOU win! CoinTossBrewing.com | @CoinTossBrewing

About Vanguard Brewing

Vanguard Brewing Company is a community-centered brewery serving craft beers made onsite, ciders, wine, and food in a friendly, comfortable atmosphere. It hosts private and semi-private events and always has the game on TV. Its taproom and beer garden offer the perfect option for date nights, after work groups and anybody looking to have a good time. VanguardBrewing.com | @VanguardBrewing

For More Information:

https://www.cointossbrewing.com