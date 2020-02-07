Coffee Beer and Doughnut Festival Returns to Portland for the Sixth Year

Portland, Ore. — The Sixth Annual Baker’s Dozen is Portland’s renowned coffee beer and doughnut festival. The event features three things Portland does best: beer, coffee, and doughnuts, each represented by a baker’s dozen artisans. The name is a throwback to when bakers, to thank their customers, would throw in an extra something-something when they purchased one dozen (12) of, say, doughnuts. What makes this event extra unique is that attendees suffer no FOMO; admission includes samples of absolutely everything including many of the specific coffee roasts featured in the beers. The festival moves to a new venue with a covered patio, White Owl Social Club (1205 SE 8th Ave.) on Sunday, March 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Last year the event sold out in advance and this year tickets are significantly even more limited (to ensure attendees don’t miss out and keep lines shorter) and are available for $35 ($45 at the door if available) at Merctickets.com/go/BakersDozenPDX

This year’s line-up features six breweries new to the event and two companies are grandfathered in perpetuity, McMenamins and Modern Times, as both brew—and roast—their own. Each beer incorporates a different local roaster’s beans. Beer samples come in three-ounce pours, roasters will be pouring unlimited coffee samples of the cuppajoe used in the beers, and delectable doughnut morsels will be quartered because be honest, no one can eat 13 whole doughnuts. The mostly-Portland line-up this year includes a Reinheitsgebot-defying entry from Rosenstadt, Little Beast, Threshold, and Leikam Brewing collaborating with its neighborhood double-decker coffee bus, Tov Coffee. The fest also welcomes Barley Brown’s plus Baker City’s Sorbenots Coffee and Reuben’s Brews along with Kuma Coffee from that other bastion of beer & joe, Seattle.

Barley Brown’s Brewery featuring Sorbenots Coffee

featuring Ecliptic f/ Caffe Vita

f/ Great Notion Brewing f/ Coava Coffee

f/ Leikam Brewing f/ Tov Coffee Bus

f/ Little Beast f/t tbd roaster

f/t tbd roaster McMenamins Brewing f/ McMenamins Coffee

f/ Modern Times PDX f/ Modern Times Coffee

f/ Old Town Brewing f/ tbd roaster

f/ tbd roaster Pono brew-am w/ John Lovegrove f/t BadBeard’s Microroastery

brew-am w/ f/t Reuben’s Brews (from Seattle) f/ Kuma Coffee (also from Seattle)

(from Seattle) f/ (also from Seattle) Rosenstadt Brewing f/ tbd roaster

f/ tbd roaster Threshold Brewing f/t MuddWorks Roastery

f/t Von Ebert Brewing f/ Tanager Coffee

This year’s doughnut line-up is equally mouthwatering and will feature returning favorites along with a few first-time bakers for a lineup that causes some people to refer to this beerfest as a doughnut fest. And while dunkin’ doughnuts into coffee-infused beers is perfectly acceptable, several of the coffees featured in the beers will be available for sampling, as well.

This event benefits All Hands Raised, a nonprofit organization benefiting Portland public schools, with a focus on racial equality, which is committed to improving education for children and youth throughout Multnomah County from cradle to career.

Pertinent links: Ticketing Merctickets.com/go/BakersDozenPDX ($35 online, $45 at the door if available)

Facebook: Facebook.com/BakersDozenPDX

Instagram: @BakersDozenPDX

Twitter: @BakersDozenPDX.

Visit White Owl Social Club online at WhiteOwlSocialClub.com or, y’know, in person at 1205 SE 8th Ave.