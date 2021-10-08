Coastal Spritz Premium Canner Wine Partners with Wawa, Continues Nationwide Expansion

Chicago, IL – Coastal Spritz, a pioneer of premium light wine, continues their national retail expansion with a roll out into Wawa stores throughout Florida, via the Breakthru Beverage Group. Wawa is the all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services, and more, and Coastal will now be in all Florida doors of Wawa.

Coastal is pioneering premium light wine in 12 oz. cans. Initially having launched in 2017, Coastal Spritz’s goal is to provide consumers with the highest quality wine spritz in ready-to-drink options, for an on-the-go lifestyle, easy entertaining, and as an accessible product in eco-friendly cans. The brand uses only premium wine that is sourced from the best vineyards in The Columbia Valley of Washington State, giving it a delicious and lighter take on canned wines without sacrificing the quality of the grapes that go into it.

Currently offering 6 exceptional skus: Pineapple Rosé Spritz, Watermelon Rosé Spritz, and Classic Rosé Spritz, Sauvignon Blanc Spritz, Pinot Noir Spritz, and Oaked Chardonnay Spritz 6% abv. Coastal is also available on the brand’s website. They are currently available in their innovative 12 oz cans at retailers in 15 states with a specific regional focus for the SE, NE, MW and CA, and will continue to add on consumer markets such as Florida via Wawa as they strategically expand and dominate markets.

Unlike other products in the category, Coastal Spritz does not use any artificial ingredients or sweeteners, instead, it uses a splash of real fruit juice and a hint of monk fruit as a sweetener in the pineapple & watermelon rosé skus. Introducing the first of its kind are the pure varietal 6% abv spritz collection. Coastal Spritz products contain less than 100 calories with 1-5 grams of sugar per each 12 oz. serving. They are all natural, gluten-free, Non-GMO and plant based. Simply stated, Coastal Spritz product is a convenient guilt-free pleasure for the premium wine drinker.

“Being able to partner with the top convenience store chain in the nation as part of our Florida roll out is an unbelievable opportunity. It is an ideal brand synergy and we are thrilled to bring our product to the Wawa consumer. We are dedicating significant resources to the success of this Wawa partnership, which is extremely exciting for Coastal.” – BJ McCaslin, Brand Founder

Coastal proudly donates a portion of proceeds to support the Ocean Foundation. Their mission is to support, strengthen, and promote those organizations dedicated to reversing the trend of destruction of ocean environments around the world.

About Coastal

Grown in the Columbia Valley of Washington State. Coastal is a pioneer of premium light wine. Coastal Spritz’s goal is to provide consumers with the highest quality wine spritz in a ready – to – drink option. We believe the premium wine drinker has been searching for a low abv option that holds the true varietal characteristics of the wine grown in the region. Being sourced from the best vineyards in The Columbia Valley of Washington State, giving it a delicious and lighter take on canned wines without sacrificing the quality of the grapes that go into it. Founder BJ McCaslin has been a lifelong beverage and hospitality entrepreneur. After selling his last brand Vita Coco Cafe he dove right back into wine and spirits his true passion behind innovating with liquid to lips.

About BJ McCaslin

Bruce “BJ” McCaslin is a lifelong entrepreneur in consumer product goods & hospitality. His first project was opening a restaurant at the age of 22 that has been operating since 2005. In 2010 BJ was a founding member of Broadstar Wind Systems, an on-site wind engineering firm based in Dallas, Texas. In 2013 Brian founded Coco Cafe the world’s first coconut water and coffee brand in Venice Beach, Ca. Coco Cafe was quickly acquired by Vita Coco the world’s leader in coconut water cultivation and currently valued at over $1 billion. During his time with Vita Coco BJ managed distribution, production, and sales via Keurig Dr. Pepper Snapple, 200+ employees, and international annual revenue of $30MM. In 2016 Brian began sold Coco Cafe fully to Vita Coco and became a shareholder of their parent company All Market Inc. Most recently BJ’s focus has been in the wine & spirits space importing spirits, producing cocktail mixes, and pioneering light wine under the Coastal Spritz brand. Coastal is sold in Costco, Albertsons, BJ’s Wholesale, Circle K and over 5000 retailers. Coastal is the leader in premium light wine distributed internationally via the Miller Coors Network. BJ has assisted his friends in developing brands and most recently advised Daniel Carcillo former NHL champion on launching WESANA a psilocybin based mushroom company that is now listed on the CSE under $WESA. As a youth Brian excelled in athletics playing baseball, basketball, and football. BJ played quarterback at the University of Kentucky.

About Wawa, Inc.

Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Toward the end of the 19th Century, owner George Wood took an interest in dairy farming and the family began a small processing plant in Wawa, PA in 1902. The milk business was a huge success, due to its quality, cleanliness and “certified” process. As home delivery of milk declined in the early 1960s, Grahame Wood, George’s grandson, opened the first Wawa Food Market in 1964 as an outlet for dairy products. Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly-brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, specialty beverages and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks. Forbes.com Ranks Wawa as #23 of America’s Largest Private Companies in 2020.

For More Information:

https://coastalspritz.com