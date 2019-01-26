Clausthaler Dry-Hopped Non-Alcoholic Now Available in Cans Nationwide

NORWALK, Conn.– Radeberger Gruppe USA, an importer of brands of its parent company Radeberger Gruppe, the leading German brewing group, today announced that the world’s first dry-hopped non-alcoholic beverage, Clausthaler Dry Hopped, is now available in 6-pack 11.2 oz. cans nationwide.

Clausthaler Dry Hopped combines the traditions of German beermaking and the innovative spirit of American craft. Cascade Hops imported from the USA are added following the initial brewing process resulting in a full-bodied and hoppy brew with hints of malty caramel. Crisp citrus notes complete this delicious and refreshing amber non-alcoholic beverage.

As is the case with all Clausthaler brews, a patented process prevents the creation of alcohol and allows the full beer flavor to be maintained, compared to other non-alcoholic beers which removes the alcohol and reduces flavor. Originally developed in 1979, Clausthaler is the first to brew a non-alcoholic beer this way, blazing a new trail and has since been recognized as the most awarded non-alcoholic brewery in the world.

The new sleek cans are arriving on store shelves in 2019, coinciding with the brand’s 40th anniversary of producing award-winning non-alcoholic beers.

“The non-alcoholic segment is one of the fastest growing segments in beer today, thanks in part to an active consumer who appreciates craft beer, but is looking for alternatives to high alcoholic IPAs,” said Lisa Gustafson, brand manager for Radeberger Gruppe USA. “Also, more consumers are asking for their craft beers to be available in cans because of convenience and portability, and we felt the time was right to expand our portfolio just in time for our 40th anniversary of producing award-winning non-alcoholic beers.”

About Clausthaler

Clausthaler is the pioneer and key driver of non-alcoholic malt beverages and is exclusively committed to the NA segment. Brewed in Germany, it is a best-selling product in more than 50 countries. The brand has won numerous awards, including the Golden Award from the DLG in 2013, World Beer Awards in 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2013, Gold at World Beer Cup in 2000 and the Grande Medaille d’Or 29ème at the Selection Mondiale de la Bière in 1990. Clausthaler is owned by The Radeberger Gruppe Germany, the country’s largest brewing group. For more information, please visit www.clausthaler.com.

About Radeberger Gruppe USA

Radeberger Gruppe USA is an importer of brands of its parent company, Radeberger Gruppe, Germany’s largest brewery group belonging to the family business Dr. August Oetker KG in Bielefeld. With a clear commitment to the regionality and the high emotional boosting of its brands, Radeberger Gruppe is cultivating German beer and beverage diversity and is actively developing the German beer and drink market with an innovative company model. Radeberger Gruppe USA’s distribution includes Radeberger Pilsner, Schöfferhofer Grapefruit, Schöfferhofer Pomegranate, Clausthaler, DAB and BraufactM.