City Brew Tour Tampa Launches to Highlight One of the USA’s Finest Craft Brewing Scenes

TAMPA, Fla.— Just in time for summer, City Brew Tours Tampa has launched in Tampa Bay, Florida, bringing its variety of all-inclusive, behind-the-scenes educational tasting tours to one of the top craft beer scenes in the country. City Brew Tours Tampa is now offering a closer look at some of Tampa Bay’s most popular and nationally celebrated breweries, including BarrieHaus Beer Co., Bastet Brewing, Big Storm Brewing, Cigar City Brewing, Southern Brewing & Winery, and more to come.

“Tampa is home to more than 100 breweries, and we’re excited to offer a brewery tour experience that combines humor, history, education, food, transportation, and of course plenty of top-notch beer selections from some of the city’s finest brewers,” said Alan Sandler, CBT Tampa’s Managing Partner. “More than just a tasting tour, City Brew Tours Tampa is an immersive experience and great new way to experience Tampa Bay and its booming craft brew culture.”

City Brew Tours Tampa currently offers two unique, all-inclusive tours – the Taste of Tampa Brew Tour and the Walking Brew Your of Ybor – led by official Beer Guides who drive to each brewery while offering entertainment along the way. For both tours, guests receive an all-access pass that includes visits to three breweries, 12-16 tastings depending on the ticket type, a lunch or dinner with beer pairings, and exclusive City Brew Tours Tampa swag. A version of the Taste of Tampa Brew Tour without a meal, called the Sip Tour, is also available to book.

City Brew Tours Tampa’s designated meeting location and pick up for tours is across the street from 325 N. Florida Avenue, across from the Starbucks at Hyatt Place Tampa Downtown. Tours range from three to five hours in length and are available on weekdays and weekends, starting at just $49 per person. City Brew Tours Tampa is also available for private bookings, and can help make any birthday, corporate event, or bachelor/bachelorette party extra “hoppy.”

About City Brew Tours Tampa

City Brew Tours was founded by Chad Brodsky in Vermont in 2008 and offers unforgettable all-inclusive tours and beer-focused experiences in over 20 of the best beer cities in North America. With over a decade of experience, City Brew Tours has created the ultimate craft beer experience that blends history, beer knowledge, transportation, and great food with unrivaled access to each area’s top breweries and their beer. The Tampa franchise is operated by Alan, Brad, and Jeff Sandler, lifelong residents of Tampa Bay and enthusiastic advocates for craft brewing in Florida.

https://www.citybrewtours.com/tampa/