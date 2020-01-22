Citizen Cider Partners with Runamok Maple for Release of Tree Tapper Maple Cider

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Citizen Cider, founded in 2010 on a hunch and some good old-fashioned hard work, has quickly become a leading player in the craft cider arena. Citizen Cider strives to look at the bigger picture and focuses on being involved in every aspect of their supply chain, sourcing all fruit directly from local farmers and pressing the juice to create a true craft cider. Never from concentrate.

We are thrilled to be bringing Tree Tapper back to the market for its third year as a limited-edition cider in the Citizen line up. Every spring the sap flows from the maple trees in Vermont and every spring we start thinking about getting to the business of making Tree Tapper and drinking it with our friends as they gather in sugarhouses. Tree Tapper is fermented with maple syrup, red wine yeast, aged on untoasted oak and infused with dark Belgian candi syrup to add rich and hearty characteristics reminiscent of the season and the good maple farmers at the sugarhouse.

In celebration of the release, Runamok Maple’s signature Sugarmaker’s Cut maple syrup and Citizen Cider’s Tree Tapper hard cider will available together at specialty grocers and retailers throughout the New England region and Tri-State Area. Tree Tapper will be available in 12-ounce cans, as well as on draft, at participating restaurants/bars (use our locator) and at Citizen Cider’s tasting room in Burlington.

About Citizen Cider

Citizen Cider, even in the early days, has always had a forward momentum bigger than the guys. They have guided the boat but the river guides them both. A big idea yes, but at the end of the day they remain present with a simple goal. Bring the cider to the people. Now available in 14 states. Visit www.citizencider.com.

