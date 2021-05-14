Citizen Cider Adds Hibiscus Lime to Citizen Seltzer Lineup

Burlington, VT. – Citizen Cider, founded in 2010 on a hunch and some good old-fashioned hard work, has quickly become a leading player in the craft cider arena. Citizen Cider strives to look at the bigger picture and focuses on being involved in every aspect of their supply chain, sourcing all fruit directly from local farmers and pressing the juice to create a true craft cider. Never from concentrate.

Being the creators that we area, we decided to do a survey of the ever-popular Seltzer category to see what was happening in the industry. We discovered pretty quickly that there is no middle to the category, no seltzer brands offering high quality products made with real ingredients. We challenged our team to create a better product made from real fruit, with no added sugars that holds true to the ethos of Citizen Cider.

We are happy to introduce, Hibiscus Lime Rosé Craft Seltzer to our Citizen Seltzer portfolio. The addition of dried hibiscus flowers brings notes of dark cherry and floral undertones to this bright red seltzer. The addition of lime oil brightens and complements the apple and adds complexity and body to this light and refreshing seltzer. Starting to hit shelves in Vermont already and rolling out to the rest of our states very soon. Coming in at 100 calories, 2g carbs and 1g sugar, our craft hard seltzers are a different spin on the current offerings, dry and refreshing.

About Citizen Cider

Citizen Cider, even in the early days, has always had a forward momentum bigger than the guys. They have guided the boat but the river guides them both. A big idea yes, but at the end of the day they remain present with a simple goal. Bring the cider to the people. Now available in 14 states.

For More Information:
https://www.citizencider.com

