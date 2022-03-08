Cisco Brewers’ 2022 Plans Include Fresh New Packaging and a Remastered Grey Lady Wheat Ale

PORTSMOUTH, New Hampshire – Cisco Brewers, the 27-year-old brewery founded on the island of Nantucket, MA, is set to make big splashes in 2022 with a fresh new look on the shelf and a remastered recipe of one of their legacy brands.

“We’ve experienced steady growth over the past four years in our home market of Massachusetts,” said Matt O’Neill, Senior Director of Sales and Marketing, Cisco Brewers. “The exciting part about the growth in ’21 is that it was fueled by a variety of brands across the entire portfolio, not just new innovation.”

In an industry obsessed with what’s new, Cisco maintains its focus on the opportunity within their existing portfolio. As such, they are rolling out new graphics across all packaging to lift the brand to new heights in 2022.

“The new design is clean, modern, and really encapsulates the straightforward, uncomplicated spirit of our brand,” said O’Neill. “Meanwhile, we’ve got original woodcut style illustrations that pay homage to our history and highlight the personality of each beer.”

Across the shelves and in coolers everywhere, Cisco’s new packaging features bold colors and consistent branding that stands out against the ever-growing landscape of craft beer.

But it’s not just the packaging that’s new. Cisco has remastered the recipe of one of its oldest brands, Grey Lady – a slightly hazy wheat ale brewed with citrus and spice. The removal of clove makes for a cleaner, more modern taste while the addition of lemon peel adds bright citrus flavor. Subtle notes of chamomile and coriander round out this legendary new wheat ale, making it even more elevated and approachable.

As the namesake of the often-foggy island of Nantucket, Grey Lady plays an important part in Cisco’s history and identity. But in 2022, the wheat ale will take a bigger role in Cisco’s portfolio as the brand makes a big push in the on-premise with sampling programs and sweepstakes to support the relaunch this March.

New graphics for Wandering Haze IPA, Whale’s Tale Pale Ale, and GRIPAH Grapefruit IPA, Grey Lady Wheat Ale, Shark Tracker Light Lager, and Summer Rays Golden Ale will roll out throughout March.

Even with the new look and recipe improvements, you can still expect the same good vibes that Cisco has been providing since 1995. Visit one of Cisco’s five brewpub locations across New England to experience the brand firsthand, or head to your local retailer to grab a pack or two… or three.

About Cisco Brewers:

Cisco Brewers was founded 30 miles off the coast of Massachusetts, on the island of Nantucket– making it harder to get to, but even harder to leave. A place where time slows and conversations flow. Where stories become legends, tourists become locals, and smiles are served by the pint. Since 1995, Cisco has bottled this “happiest place on earth” energy into every beer they’ve brewed, and you can experience it at their brewpubs across New England. Because at Cisco, good vibes are always in season. And the beer is pretty awesome, too.

Cisco Brewers. Nice beer, if you can get it.

For More Information:

https://www.ciscobrewers.com/