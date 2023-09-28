Cingari Family ShopRite Teams Up with Half Full Brewery to Introduce Grade Above Spiced Pumpkin Ale

NORWALK, Conn.— Cingari Family ShopRite, the family-owned and operated Connecticut-based supermarket chain, announced the launch of their latest collaboration with their Stamford neighbor Half Full Brewery: Grade Above Spiced Pumpkin Ale.

Crafted with care and inspired by the warm flavors of autumn, this limited-edition brew is poised to become a seasonal favorite among beer enthusiasts and cider aficionados alike. The ale features a generous infusion of pumpkin that’s complimented by a harmonious blend of nutmeg, cinnamon, and allspice tea. This 6.0% ABV ale is dark, not overly sweet, and medium-bodied. Just perfect after a day of picking apples at the orchard or before the big game at the stadium tailgate party.

“We are excited to bring this unique and flavorful experience to our valued customers,” said Tom Cingari, President and CEO of Cingari Family ShopRite. “Our Pumpkin Beer perfectly exemplifies our continued commitment to innovation and providing exceptional products that enhance the seasonal celebrations of our community.”

Whether enjoyed as a refreshing accompaniment to your Thanksgiving feast or as a comforting sip as you relax by the fireplace, Grade Above Spiced Pumpkin Ale promises to be a welcome addition to your favorite autumn traditions.

“As the leaves begin to turn and the air gets crisper, we’re delighted to once again team up with our friends at Cingari Family ShopRite. Together, we’ve brewed up a pumpkin ale that embodies the spirit of autumn and invites you to savor every sip. Cheers to a partnership that brings warmth and flavor to all our fall gatherings!” said Conor Horrigan, Founder of Half Full Brewery.

The new brew joins other exclusive favorites in the beer aisle, including Grade Above Pilsner, Grade Above India Pale Ale, and Grade Above Golden Ale.

In addition to the Pumpkin Beer launch, Cingari Family ShopRite invites customers to explore an array of fall-inspired offerings, including fresh produce sourced from local farms, hearty comfort foods to enjoy on chilly evenings, and an assortment of other seasonal pumpkin spice treats that are certain to delight the senses.

About Half Full Brewery

At Half Full Brewery, we believe that together we can make the world a closer, more positive place, and community. We bring the community of Stamford together daily through audacious beers and experiences.

About Cingari Family ShopRite

After losing his job to the Depression, Salvatore Cingari bought an old school bus, loaded it with fresh produce and became a successful grocer. In 1943, he moved to his first building and soon his sons joined him in the business. In 1991 the Cingari’s stores became members of the Wakefern/ShopRite cooperative. Today, the third and fourth generations of Cingari’s own and operate 12 ShopRite locations in Fairfield and New Haven counties in Connecticut. Cingari Family ShopRite is dedicated to supporting the many needs of its community. In a family-owned operation, the family lives and works in the communities it serves, delivering ShopRite’s traditional low prices to customers and offering the kind of customer service and personal touch only a neighbor can provide.

https://cingarifamilymarkets.com/